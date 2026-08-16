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Villas for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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35 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Sandy Villas
$435,345
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
Canopus Villas
$750,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 576 m²
Marine West
$2,64M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 951 m²
Marine West
$2,85M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 856 m²
Marine West
$2,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Pearly Villas
$1,000,000
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Villa Coco
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Magnificas Villas
$1,10M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Silver Moon Villas
$764,796
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Royal Villas
$900,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Greymark
$1,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 423 m²
White Pearl Villas
$990,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Royal Villas
$1,05M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Boutique Villa Project in Gürpınar Beylikdüzü with Private Pool Villas 1.3 km from the Marin…
$1,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Azalea Villas
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 475 m²
Marvellous Villas
$1,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
AquaVista Estate
$1,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
White Pearl Villas
$995,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 469 m²
VillaBella Houses
$1,19M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Autumn Hill Villas
$611,837
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Villa 6 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 294 m²
Marine West
$3,00M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Greymark
$630,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Pearl Villa
$900,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 128 m²
Marine West
$4,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Greymark
$435,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Greymark
$480,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Bright Star
$750,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$2,05M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Villa Coco
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
With 5 different types of villas, a special concept with which you can see the sea as far as…
$1,25M
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