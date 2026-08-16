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Villas for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

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6 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Canonic Life
$358,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Canonic Life
$1,37M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Canonic Life
$706,000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Canonic Life
$925,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Ville Paradise
$2,78M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Canonic Life
$648,000
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