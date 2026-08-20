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Villas for sale in Beykoz, Turkey

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12 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Complex with 24/7 Security System in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul’s Asian…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 43 492 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$776,562
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,04M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 495 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,18M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Complex with Nature and City View in İstanbul Beykoz stands out with its natural…
$3,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$647,135
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 434 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 m²
Beykoz da konumu muhteşem 758 m2 arsa için Kapalı havuzlu 8 odalı 8 Banyolu 9 vc 2 mutfak k…
$28,83M
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Villa in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa
Beykoz, Turkey
Area 2 190 m²
İki yalı İSTANBUL Beykoz Çubuklu vapur iskelesi yanındadır. Osmanlı döneminden Mehmet Efend…
$32,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
BEYKOZ / ACARKENT ? 700m2 net kapalı alan ?1.200m2 Arsa ?2 Salon ?5 Oda ?2 Giyinme od…
$6,40M
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