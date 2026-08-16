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Villas for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
15
Eskişehir
7
Cankaya
4
Golbasi
10
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31 property total found
Villa 6 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$25,58M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,84M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,47M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Brand-New 7-Bedroom Villas in a Luxurious Project in Ankara Gölbaşı Ankara, the capital city…
$1,47M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in Gölbaşı, a prime ar…
$482,360
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Villas with Smart Home System in a Complex in Çayyolu, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Türkiye…
$1,91M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Homes in a Prestigious Area in Çankaya, Ankara As the capital of Turkey, Ankara stand…
$628,109
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Villa 5 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,69M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
What do you get: spacious * three -story villa 5+1 * with a pool, open parking and a garden.…
$813,069
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Villas with Prestigious Location in a Secured Complex in Incek, Ankara Gölbaşı not…
$1,89M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Villa with Large Garden in Ankara Çayyolu Çankaya is one of the largest districts in…
$576,056
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Villa 4 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
$10,46M
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Villa 6 rooms in Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
$14,53M
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Villa 7 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
$8,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: We present to your attention a new project of villas, designed with maximum ca…
$514,594
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Villas in a Complex Near TED College in Gölbaşı, Ankara As the capital an…
$1,26M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sincan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Detached Villas in a Secure Complex in Ankara Sincan The luxury villas are located in…
$115,095
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Villa 4 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
$5,09M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Lake View in Prestigious Complex in Ankara Gölbaşı Detached villas are lo…
$1,60M
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Villa in Kadriye, Turkey
Villa
Kadriye, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Discover high-quality hotel concept villas in the heart of Kadriye, Antalya—an area known fo…
$877,626
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in a Privileged Location in Alacaatlı, Çankaya, Ankara The capital city of Ank…
$628,109
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Villa 7 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/3
$8,72M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,15M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Modern Architectural Design in İncek Ankara İncek is a neighborhood of Gö…
$1,57M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Villas with Modern Architecture in İncek Ankara İncek is a tranquil neighborhood locate…
$1,09M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. For investment What you get: Villas 5+1 with panoramic views in the mountains of…
$1,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For investment What you get: A complex of 5 villas 5+1 and 6+1 in a cozy a…
$968,102
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/8
What you get: The villa project is a combination of modern design, secluded atmosphere and p…
$490,867
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa has been recently restored, is located 500 meters from Land Of Legends and has a c…
$222,663
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship What you get: This magnificent 4+1 villa with a private area and modern des…
$1,26M
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