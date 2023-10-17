Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Central Anatolia Region
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Ankara
18
Villa To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ankara, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Gölbaşı Incek Luxury villas for sale …
€1,08M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€922,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€683,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Hacilar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Hacilar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Gölbaşı İncek Luxury houses for sale are loc…
€1,43M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Villas in Well-Located Complex in Ankara Incek The luxe villas are located in Incek, on…
€1,14M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 715 m²
Number of floors 3
6-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Ankara Golbasi Luxury villas for sale are located i…
€1,26M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake View Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Sincan Ankara The luxury villas are si…
€209,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake View Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Sincan Ankara The luxury villas are si…
€133,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Beynam, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Beynam, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Bala Ankara Luxury villas are located in Bala, A…
€143,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Beynam, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Beynam, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Bala Ankara Luxury villas are located in Bala, A…
€114,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Boutique Villa Complex in Ankara Turkey Luxury houses are located in Bağl…
€418,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas for Sale with Large Private Gardens in Ankara, Baglica The luxury villas for…
€418,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 522 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Villas with Elevators in a Secure Complex in Ankara Luxury villas are located in A…
€389,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking in Ballikpinar, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking
Ballikpinar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 391 m²
Luxury Villas in a Secure Complex with Pool in a Prestigious Area in Golbasi Ankara The luxu…
€721,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses in a Boutique Project in Ankara Bağlıca The houses are located in one of the most pre…
€683,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Brand New Villas with Detached Large Gardens in Ankara The villas are situated in the Bağlı…
€569,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Offering Independent Living Within Ankara Cayyolu Çankaya is one of the largest distri…
€902,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Central Anatolia Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 263 m²
€386,524
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Uchisar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Uchisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
123
€407,000

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir