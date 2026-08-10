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Villas for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
34
Muratpasa
133
Serik
43
Kaş
51
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724 properties total found
Villa in İshaklı, Turkey
Villa
İshaklı, Turkey
$195,382
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with an area of 410 sq. m. with premium finishing with the city of Alanya and 650 mete…
$805,388
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with its own swimming pool in a protected complex with sea viewsKargyjak District - Ja…
$346,725
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with panoramic sea views in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a fully furni…
$529,885
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
5-Bedroom House with Private Pool and Spacious Garden in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s most …
$641,441
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Nature Villas
$1,48M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Sea-View Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Located in one …
$1,11M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
$14,53M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
$362,466
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Detached Smart Villas in the Intertwined with Nature in Alanya Bektaş The detached villas in…
$2,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Suitable for Turkish citizenship and residence permit.Furnished villa with four bedrooms wit…
$577,364
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
Area Features: Our villa in Döşemealtı Yeşilbayır, Antalya, is located in a unique locati…
$554,396
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 220m², €245,000Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of luxury li…
$281,918
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 4+1Floor: 1, , 324m², €650,000Nestled in the serene Tepe neighborhood of Al…
$747,945
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas with Rich Amenities in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful district situated in the west…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Video of the villa will be sent on request!Luxury furnished townhouse 3+1 with sea views in …
$300,607
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer with Mountain View Being in one of the most popular…
$762,036
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
White Stone Villas 2
$829,079
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Costliness Living
$869,663
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Detached Villas with Comfortable Living Spaces in Bektaş Alanya The villas are located in th…
$2,03M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Wistaria Villas
$960,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Villa video available upon request! Luxury furnished 3+1 townhouse with sea views in the Gr…
$300,607
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Winter Garden and Private Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Döşemealtı is one …
$2,31M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 3 Bedrooms in Prime Location in Kemer Antalya Kemer is one of the most p…
$1,04M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 274 m²
Pearl Flower
$985,618
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship!Villa KIWI Sunset …
$3,15M
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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