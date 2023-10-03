Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Antalya
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
711
Sekerhane Mahallesi
711
Doesemealti
20
Konyaalti
5
Kemer
4
Gazipasa
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 214 properties total found
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Stylish Designs and Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses consist of 4…
€597,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 2+1 in a cozy residential complex with fu…
€324,500
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла 3+1 в Тепе Представляем Вашему вниманию виллу 3+1 в уютном жилом комплексе с инфрас…
€264,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex with in…
€660,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Villa Nestled Amidst Nature in Antalya Dosemealti Discover this opulent 5-bedroom …
€1,04M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious House with Garden in the Palm City Project in Antalya The house for sale, set on a …
€1,30M
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex w…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€4,62M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Ciplakli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kestel We present to your attention a furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential…
€506,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 2
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House Near the Beach and Golf Courses in Antalya Belek This exceptional detached ho…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Belek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Cedar park houses in a modern residential complex in Antalya.13 blocks, 26 independent secti…
€460,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 477 m²
The complex of villas in a new modern complex in the Doshemealti district, located 10 km fro…
€975,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
On sale separately standing villa – unique location, large area, personal pool and stunning …
€770,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
The villa is located on a hill in the area of the resort Mahmutlar. Around nature, crystal …
€341,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 242 m²
Private luxury villas, 4 + 1 in the best area of Antalya - Lara. The residential complex con…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Location: Antalya District: Kunda Object Type: New Construction Number of rooms: 4 + 1 Area…
€555,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Belek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 292 m²
Location: Belek Area: Belek Center Object Type: New Construction Number of rooms: 5 + 1 Are…
€392,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with бассейн in Belek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with бассейн
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Location: Belek Area: Belek Center Object Type: New Construction Number of rooms: 4 + 1 Are…
€399,500
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Belek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Location: Belek District: Belek Object type: new building Number of rooms: 4 + 1 Area: 210 …
€455,000

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir