Villas for sale in Izmir, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,03M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Our villas with an individual layout and a usable area of 5 + 1 220 m ²; 100 meters to the w…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
The area where you will live in harmony with nature. You will find all your expectations whi…
€1,37M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Choose your villa in the project to enjoy a luxurious and modern life in the heart of nature…
€290,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
A quiet life in a natural ecosystem with its nature, bird singing and clean air in Kemalpas,…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
A complex of 25 luxurious duplex villas in the Guzel Chamli area of Kushadasa. Pool and gree…
€387,300
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
The super luxurious villa complex includes 21 villas. Four-bedroom villas + large living roo…
€950,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Super luxurious villa complex in a beautiful area of Cesme, Izmir. Lounge with all amenities…
€680,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€708,974
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,34M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,12M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area …
€528,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Dikili, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Dikili, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Izmir district Dikili Chandarly the sea and the beach 20 meters 120 m2 gross 100 m2…
€272,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Gaziemir, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Gaziemir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air Our Villa Has 2 Floors,Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 1…
€300,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking in Ovacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Ovacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey afte…
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking in Ovacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Ovacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey afte…
€230,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,61M
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,27M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,37M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,12M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
  Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,27M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
  Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,16M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€3,30M

