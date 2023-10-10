Villas for sale in Izmir, Turkey

UAE
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
2
€1,03M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
280 m²
1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
220 m²
Our villas with an individual layout and a usable area of 5 + 1 220 m ²; 100 meters to the w…
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
240 m²
The area where you will live in harmony with nature. You will find all your expectations whi…
€1,37M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
155 m²
Choose your villa in the project to enjoy a luxurious and modern life in the heart of nature…
€290,000
1
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
5
230 m²
A quiet life in a natural ecosystem with its nature, bird singing and clean air in Kemalpas,…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
130 m²
A complex of 25 luxurious duplex villas in the Guzel Chamli area of Kushadasa. Pool and gree…
€387,300
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
5
200 m²
The super luxurious villa complex includes 21 villas. Four-bedroom villas + large living roo…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
3
90 m²
Super luxurious villa complex in a beautiful area of Cesme, Izmir. Lounge with all amenities…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
3
Luxury Villas in Foca District With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€708,974
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
8
7
476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,34M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
7
6
418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
6
5
369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,12M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
3
3
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area …
€528,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
3
3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
8
5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Dikili, Turkey
4
2
120 m²
Izmir district Dikili Chandarly the sea and the beach 20 meters 120 m2 gross 100 m2…
€272,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Gaziemir, Turkey
4
2
2
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air Our Villa Has 2 Floors,Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 1…
€300,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
5
3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
5
3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Ovacik, Turkey
4
2
3
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey afte…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Ovacik, Turkey
4
2
140 m²
3
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey afte…
€230,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
6
3
298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,61M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
5
3
208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,27M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
5
3
208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,37M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,12M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Urla, Turkey
4
2
223 m²
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,27M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Urla, Turkey
4
2
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
8
6
476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located in the pearl of …
€3,30M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
