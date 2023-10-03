Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Alanya
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
711
Villa To archive
1 061 property total found
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 2+1 in a cozy residential complex with fu…
€324,500
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла 3+1 в Тепе Представляем Вашему вниманию виллу 3+1 в уютном жилом комплексе с инфрас…
€264,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex with in…
€660,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex w…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€4,62M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Ciplakli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kestel We present to your attention a furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential…
€506,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 2
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
On sale separately standing villa – unique location, large area, personal pool and stunning …
€770,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
The villa is located on a hill in the area of the resort Mahmutlar. Around nature, crystal …
€341,000
Villa 3 room villa with gaurded area, with бассейн, with secure parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with gaurded area, with бассейн, with secure parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
The new villa complex is being built in the Kyzyljashehir, Alanya area. Location: To the ho…
€499,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Alanya, Turkey
Area 360 m²
Secondary villa 5 + 2 is located in Alanya. Area 360 m2 Villas with atmosphere are fully fur…
€356,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
Luxury villas for sale by the sea in Mahmutlar There are 4 villas on the spot, each villa ha…
€455,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
The suburban complex of car houses is located 45 km from one of the districts of the city of…
€60,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5+1 in Kestel We are glad to present you a furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy residential c…
€517,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy residenti…
€682,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 5+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy reside…
€451,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€638,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€644,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
For sale villa in Kargicak. Planning villa 3 + 1, total area 300 square meters, distance to …
€900,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 4+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€913,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
For sale villa in Kargicak. Planning villa 3 + 1, total area 170 square meters, distance to …
€220,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000

