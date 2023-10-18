Villas for sale in Milas, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€352,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Villas With Private Parking Lot in the Best Location of Bodrum Villas for sale are lo…
€813,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€1,44M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€936,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€6,30M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€460,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas with Tranquil and Comfortable Living Areas in Mugla Gulluk The luxe villas a…
€679,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
5-Bedroom Detached Houses with Sea and Lake Views in Milas Bogazici The luxe houses are loca…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas with Special Design and First Class Materials in Milas Gulluk Gulluk, offering…
€713,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doerttepe, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Houses Intertwined with Nature in Bodrum Dörttepe The houses are located in Bodrum,…
€945,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Private Parking Lot in the Best Location of Bodrum Adabuku The villa for…
€802,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Doerttepe, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Stone Houses with Traditional Concepts in Kemikler the Rising Area of Milas The sto…
€463,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake Views Detached Villas with Pools in Milas Boğaziçi The stylish design villas are situat…
€352,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Triplex Villas with Lake and Nature Views in a Secure Complex in Bodrum Mugla The A…
€444,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas Near the Airport in Muğla Bodrum Güllük Güllük is one of t…
€742,000

