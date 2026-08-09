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Villas for sale in Milas, Turkey

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37 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$364,174
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Smart Home Systems and Gardens in a Complex in Milas …
$870,200
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Stone Houses with Village Home Concept in Investment Area of Kemikler in Mugla Mila…
$368,684
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pool Amidst Greenery in Bodrum Muğla Bodrum's Dörttepe region is an inve…
$623,290
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$1,64M
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Villa in Mentes, Turkey
Villa
Mentes, Turkey
Located in the prestigious Bodrum Adabükü area, this exclusive sea-view triplex villa is par…
$1,16M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Meselik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Living Rooms Close to the Airport in Bodrum Meşelik has emerged …
$484,259
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Infinity Pool in Bodrum The detached villa is locate…
$672,245
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new project of villas in a compl…
$1,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$844,585
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Villa 4+1 premium class with its own swimming pool …
$834,570
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
$3,82M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 704 m²
Floor 1/11
What you get: Two villas 3+1 and 1+1 in a quiet area of Kargicak with sea views. Area/beach…
$1,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: Premium villa under construction 600 meters from the beach in Kargicak distric…
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: 4+1 luxury villas with swimming po…
$973,665
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Luxury villas suitable for citizen…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: 4+1 luxury villas with swimming po…
$1,07M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/8
For citizenship What you get: A great option for living on the Mediterranean coast. On co…
$617,582
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of District Auddlya investments, you will recover: New Projectpremialvilovaniy…
$929,155
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Villas 4+1 in the elite district o…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Arenadlya Investigations, you will recover: Villupremiumlassaspano…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/9
For rent. For investment What you get: Villas 4+1 in the mountains of Kargicak district. …
$612,018
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Floor 9/12
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Luxury villa with infrastructure i…
$1,28M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Savran, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Savran, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: Turkish Citizenship Opportunity through …
$550,209
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/9
What you get: Spacious villa 3+1 with stunning mountain views in the Kargicak area. Distric…
$550,816
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Unique designer villa 5+1 in the eco district of Kargicak. Area / beach: The …
$2,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Distillery -Auddlya Investigations, you will recover: Villav -built -buildi…
$945,846
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk…
$579,438
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