Villas for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

48 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€478,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€771,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€928,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€736,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€916,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 775 m²
Number of floors 3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 4
3+1 Luxury Villas with Elevator, Sauna, Turkish Bath, and Jacuzzi in Fethiye Luxurious villa…
€902,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa with Pool and Mountain View Intertwined with Nature in Ovacik Fethiye Luxe vill…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Nature and Mountain Views in Oludeniz, Fethiye Enveloped with nature, th…
€806,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Bath and Sauna in Ovacik Fethiye Ovacik, the paradise of summer e…
€720,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain View Detached Villa with Spacious Interiors in Ovacik Fethiye The villa is located …
€870,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Triplex House with Swimming Pool and Nature View in Ovacik, Fethiye Super lu…
€568,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Large Garden Area in Fethiye Hisaronu Villa to buy in Fethiye Mugla is lo…
€603,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
3+2 Villas Close to the Sea and Marina in Fethiye Karagözler The project is located intertwi…
€816,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Pool and Gorgeous Mountain View in Ovacık, Fethiye The luxury villa is lo…
€1,39M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish House with Private Pool and Mountain View in Ovacik Fethiye House with stylish desig…
€817,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Baths and Jacuzzis in Fethiye Mugla The houses are located in Muğ…
€745,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kayakoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kayakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Detached Houses with Extensive Features in Fethiye As one of the major holiday res…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Modern Detached Villas with Pools in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The modern detached villas …
€736,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in a Forest in Fethiye Fethiye is known as a tourist destina…
€1,16M

