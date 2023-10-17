Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Sarimese, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€184,755
Villa 4 room villa in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
€513,525
Villa 3 room villa in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 2
Крытый плавательный бассейн; Гардеробная; Сауна; Парная; Фитнес; Многофункциональный за…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 289 m²
Luxury villas surrounded by nature with smart home technology in Istanbul, Chekmekoy.Luxury …
€2,08M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 769 m²
The project is located in the Buyukchekmezhe region in the European part of Istanbul, namely…
€1,98M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 310 m²
Luxurious spacious villas in the area of Beilikyu / Gurpynar. Layouts: 6 + 1 7 + 1 Area 31…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
A complex of modern villas in Silivry.  The project is suitable for citizenship.Total area: …
€760,480
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 695 m²
Villa for sale 170 km from the center of Istanbul or 100 km from the Asian part of Istanbul.…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
€1,59M
Villa 5 room villa with BBQ area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with BBQ area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5+2 in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention villa 5+2 in a cozy residential comp…
€484,200
Villa 3 room villa with BBQ area, with concierge in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with BBQ area, with concierge
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new complex of villas with i…
€1,02M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,67M
Villa Villa with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Atasehir, Turkey
Villa Villa with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 10
€450,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
€610,000
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 23
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€683,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,53M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,33M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,21M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Houses with Spacious Private Pool in Mudanya Bursa. Houses equipped with luxury complex feat…
€683,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Mahmudiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mahmudiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Special Design Spacious Villas Close to Lake Sapanca in Sakarya The villas are located in Un…
€707,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
Capacious Detached Villa in İstanbul Close to the Beach. Spacious villa for sale is located …
€9,12M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with with repair in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with with repair
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Swimming Pool in Silivri Istanbul. Luxe duplex houses are located in Si…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with with repair in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with with repair
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Swimming Pool in Silivri Istanbul. Luxe duplex houses are located in Si…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalow Style Villas Surrounded by Nature in Silivri Istanbul. Bungalow-style villas are lo…
€200,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Spacious Garden in Beylikduzu Istanbul. The project, built on a 6400 sq…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Villas in Unique Location in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The villas with sea views are loc…
€1,06M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uelkue, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uelkue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas with Private Garden and Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The villas are located in the …
€608,000

