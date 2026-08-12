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Villas for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

;
Istanbul
93
Fatih
93
Beylikduzu
35
Yalova
3
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263 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$12,50M
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Villa 7 rooms in Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Floor 2/2
$97,43M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Canonic Life
$706,000
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 10 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 876 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pools in İstanbul Büyükçekmece The villas are located in the B…
$4,20M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Celinen Villas
$338,275
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Green Valley Villas
$1,09M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Bosphorus Deluxe
$216,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Canonic Life
$648,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 455 m²
Hillcrest Villas
$3,50M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Bosphorus Deluxe
$182,871
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 294 m²
Loire Mansion
$902,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 842 m²
Persephone Villas
$1,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Special Peak
$500,059
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Hillcrest Villas
$1,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Lake Valley Villas
$572,000
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 601 m²
Nature Palace
$3,15M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Canonic Life
$358,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Bosphorus Deluxe
$310,085
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Petunia Villas Houses
$459,827
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Şile, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Garden and Pool in a Tranquil Region in İstanbul Villas are located on the Anato…
$503,174
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Villa 3 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$647,135
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Greymark
$435,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
La Nature Residence
$240,515
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Valley Vista Villa
$2,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fevzi Cakmak Caddesi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fevzi Cakmak Caddesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
MaiView
$1,55M
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Villa 4 rooms in 17, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
17, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
$12,79M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Lake Valley Villas
$440,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Lovinya Villas
$897,000
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Villa 4 rooms in Kemer Bulvari, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kemer Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
$9,24M
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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