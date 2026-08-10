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Villas for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
93
Beylikduzu
35
Buyukcekmece
28
Basaksehir
16
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223 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,76M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 128 m²
Marine West
$4,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Petunia Villas Houses
$416,097
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Alicante region, on the Costa…
$486,895
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cordis Lacus
$2,44M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Green Stone Paradise
$973,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Terra Luna Villas
$417,696
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Lake Valley Villas
$572,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a Private Swimming Pool and a Garden in İstanbul Büyükçekmece The villa with a pr…
$748,001
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Located in Buyukcekmece, one of Istanbul’s new favorite cities, Project Villas invite you to…
$1,25M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 601 m²
Nature Palace
$3,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
White Arcadia Beach Resort Villas
$405,727
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 294 m²
Loire Mansion
$902,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
La Nature Residence
$441,275
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Silver Moon Villas
$764,796
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Valley Vista Villa
$2,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 576 m²
Marine West
$2,64M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Silly Sapanca
$159,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Şile, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Garden and Pool in a Tranquil Region in İstanbul Villas are located on the Anato…
$506,375
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Celinen Villas
$338,275
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Florent Garden
$1,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 455 m²
Hillcrest Villas
$3,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Bosphorus Deluxe
$310,085
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Şile, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Detached Villas Offering Investment Opportunities in İstanbul Şile Şile, a coastal se…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
Canopus Villas
$750,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Canonic Life
$706,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Summit Estates
$1,66M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 856 m²
Marine West
$2,60M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Valley Vista Villa
$2,68M
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Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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