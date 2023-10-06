UAE
Villas for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Bueyuekcekmece
16
Beylikduezue
10
Silivri
4
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
3
Zekeriyakoey Mahallesi
3
89 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
5
357 m²
2
Крытый плавательный бассейн; Гардеробная; Сауна; Парная; Фитнес; Многофункциональный за…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
289 m²
Luxury villas surrounded by nature with smart home technology in Istanbul, Chekmekoy.Luxury …
€2,08M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
769 m²
The project is located in the Buyukchekmezhe region in the European part of Istanbul, namely…
€1,98M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
310 m²
Luxurious spacious villas in the area of Beilikyu / Gurpynar. Layouts: 6 + 1 7 + 1 Area 31…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
230 m²
A complex of modern villas in Silivry. The project is suitable for citizenship.Total area: …
€760,480
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Marmara Region, Turkey
695 m²
Villa for sale 170 km from the center of Istanbul or 100 km from the Asian part of Istanbul.…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
200 m²
€1,59M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with BBQ area
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
4
375 m²
1/3
Villa 5+2 in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention villa 5+2 in a cozy residential comp…
€484,200
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with BBQ area, with concierge
Beylikduezue, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
2
New villa complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new complex of villas with i…
€1,02M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
5
3
486 m²
2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
213 m²
2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
9
5
538 m²
3
€1,67M
Recommend
Villa Villa with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Atasehir, Turkey
2
1
81 m²
10
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3
1
108 m²
5
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
4
240 m²
23
€990,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
9
6
896 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,56M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6
4
476 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5
3
417 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,22M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
8
7
850 m²
4
Capacious Detached Villa in İstanbul Close to the Beach. Spacious villa for sale is located …
€9,16M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with with repair
Silivri, Turkey
6
2
590 m²
2
Detached Houses with Swimming Pool in Silivri Istanbul. Luxe duplex houses are located in Si…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with with repair
Silivri, Turkey
5
2
486 m²
2
Detached Houses with Swimming Pool in Silivri Istanbul. Luxe duplex houses are located in Si…
€1,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Silivri, Turkey
4
2
276 m²
2
Bungalow Style Villas Surrounded by Nature in Silivri Istanbul. Bungalow-style villas are lo…
€200,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
5
384 m²
3
Detached Houses with Spacious Garden in Beylikduzu Istanbul. The project, built on a 6400 sq…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
8
7
423 m²
4
Sea View Villas in Unique Location in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The villas with sea views are loc…
€1,07M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
4
340 m²
3
New-Build Villa with Luxury Features in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The detached villa is located i…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
7
3
635 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Triplex Villas in Basaksehir, Istanbul. Luxury villas are located in an…
€1,33M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
8
5
750 m²
4
Sea View House with 4 Floors and Lift in Istanbul Kartal. The 4-story house is located in th…
€4,58M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
6
2
554 m²
New Villas in a Luxury Concept Complex in Istanbul Basaksehir. The modern villas are situate…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Resadiye, Turkey
5
3
570 m²
3
Villas Intertwined with Nature in Cekmekoy Istanbul. Triplex villas consisting of 22 blocks …
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Resadiye, Turkey
4
2
380 m²
3
Villas Intertwined with Nature in Cekmekoy Istanbul. Triplex villas consisting of 22 blocks …
€1,26M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
