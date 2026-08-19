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Villas for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Villas with Smart Home System in a Complex in Çayyolu, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Türkiye…
$1,90M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Villa with Large Garden in Ankara Çayyolu Çankaya is one of the largest districts in…
$574,094
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in a Privileged Location in Alacaatlı, Çankaya, Ankara The capital city of Ank…
$626,179
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Homes in a Prestigious Area in Çankaya, Ankara As the capital of Turkey, Ankara stand…
$626,179
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