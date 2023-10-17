Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

1 218 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning in Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Detached Houses Close to Sea in Antalya Kemeragzi The houses have 275 sqm of land a…
€854,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kadriye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kadriye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 271 m²
€1,14M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 2
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garden, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garden, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 3
€880,000
Villa 3 room villa with children playground, with BBQ area in Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with children playground, with BBQ area
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€231,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
€439,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Detached House with a Private Pool and Garden in Antalya Belek Discover this fantastic house…
€390,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€615,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villa with a Pool Near the Forest in Antalya Döşemealtı Discover this elegant villa …
€803,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€725,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€630,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€290,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Stylish Designs and Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses consist of 4…
€598,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 2+1 in a cozy residential complex with fu…
€324,500
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла 3+1 в Тепе Представляем Вашему вниманию виллу 3+1 в уютном жилом комплексе с инфрас…
€264,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€752,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex with in…
€660,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Villa Nestled Amidst Nature in Antalya Dosemealti Discover this opulent 5-bedroom …
€1,03M
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa for sale in Kargyjak.Planning villa 3+1, total area of 190 square meters, distance to …
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yaylali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yaylali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€4,62M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Yaylali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Yaylali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kestel We present to your attention a furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential…
€506,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 2
We present a new luxury project of villas in the Avsallar area. The complex is surrounded by…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House Near the Beach and Golf Courses in Antalya Belek This exceptional detached ho…
€1,10M

