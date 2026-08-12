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Villas for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
131
Alanya
34
Muratpasa
133
Serik
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751 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with its own swimming pool in a protected complex with sea viewsKargyjak District - Ja…
$346,725
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with panoramic sea views in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a fully furni…
$529,885
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3+1 for sale in Alanya, KargydzhakWe offer for sale a spacious two-level villa 3+1 in …
$369,480
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa in İshaklı, Turkey
Villa
İshaklı, Turkey
$195,382
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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Villa 8 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
$25,58M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Sea-View Villas for Investment on Kaş’s Çukurbağ Peninsula Çukurbağ Peninsula, loc…
$655,589
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Villa 1 room in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 1 room
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
$219,066
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 155m², €285,000Nestled in the tranquil and picturesque setti…
$327,945
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Furnished four-bedroom villa with a pool and sea views, located in the Kargicak area, 2.5 km…
$496,883
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 2+1Floor: 1, , 150m², €318,000Discover the epitome of luxury living nestled…
$365,918
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$5,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Alanya Modern Villas
$1,48M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
4 separate villas with private poolSuitable for obtaining Turkish citizenshipWe offer a proj…
$628,564
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 220m², €245,000Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of luxury li…
$281,918
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa format 5+1 is the perfect combination of luxury, privacy and functionalit…
$699,000
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Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
$1,60M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 326 m²
Modern premium villas in one of the most popular areas of Antalya - a combination of privacy…
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 434 m²
Seabreeze Villas
$2,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools and Elevators in Güzelbağ Antalya These villas are locat…
$1,44M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Premium villas in the project with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. A…
$3,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Detached Villas Just 300 M from the Sea in Alanya Konaklı Konaklı, a district of Alanya, is …
$764,959
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 4+2Floor: 1, , 170m², €285,000Nestled in the picturesque neighborhood of Ka…
$327,945
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Sun Villas
$2,84M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
Price listVilla, 5+2Floor: 1, , 280m², €525,000Welcome to an extraordinary opportunity to ow…
$604,109
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 200m², €290,000 Step into a world of elegance and tranquilit…
$333,698
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Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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