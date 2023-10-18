Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Goelbasi, Turkey

Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€922,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€683,000

Properties features in Goelbasi, Turkey

