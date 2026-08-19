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Villas for sale in Golbasi, Turkey

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10 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Modern Architectural Design in İncek Ankara İncek is a neighborhood of Gö…
$1,56M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,15M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,84M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Villas in a Complex Near TED College in Gölbaşı, Ankara As the capital an…
$1,25M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Villas with Prestigious Location in a Secured Complex in Incek, Ankara Gölbaşı not…
$1,88M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Villas with Modern Architecture in İncek Ankara İncek is a tranquil neighborhood locate…
$1,08M
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,46M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Brand-New 7-Bedroom Villas in a Luxurious Project in Ankara Gölbaşı Ankara, the capital city…
$1,46M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Lake View in Prestigious Complex in Ankara Gölbaşı Detached villas are lo…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in Gölbaşı, a prime ar…
$479,514
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