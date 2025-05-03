Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Turkey

Istanbul
3
Antalya
23
Alanya
34
Bodrum
9
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful area of İncekum, offers 450 m² of li…
$678,391
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: what are you recoving: Villoklassalyuk…
$1,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
$3,21M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
$787,894
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes Villa 4+1 with pool Plot 470 m2 Villa area 245 m2 3…
$860,704
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
BEKTAŞ VILLA 5, BEKTAŞ LOCATION. IT IS 124 km from ANTALYA AIRPORT, 44 km from GAZIPAS…
$574,043
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 264 m²
Separately Regular three-story villas are sold in a new Williah project in the mountainous a…
$852,348
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached villa with sea and mountain views in Kargicak, Alanya.   The villa for sale is on…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of District Auddlya investments, you will recover: New Projectpremialvilovaniy…
$929,155
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
OBA / ALANYA 5  ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1000 m² LAND 520 m² VILLA SPECIAL PRIVATE …
$1,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
$1,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For the Crown of Hands of Awards, you will recall: Villupremiumlassaspanoramic -grades of th…
$691,024
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
KONAKLI/ALANYA 3+1 DETACHED VILLA 200 M2 2 BALCONIES 2 TERRACES 2 TOILETS NUM…
$300,296
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas with panoramic sea views in …
$2,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:5+1 villas with panoramic view in the mountains of Tepe a…
$1,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
IN TEPE NEIGHBORHOOD FULL CASTLE AND SEA VIEW SUITABLE FOR CITIZENSHIP 3+1 180 M…
$430,425
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,32M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Ready-to-move luxury 3+1 villa in Tepe area. About the construction: The const…
$2,99M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get:4+1 villas with sea view in the Kargicak area. About construction:The villa was…
$753,590
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
on the sale of two -story   Villa   4+1 in the Karghydzhak - Alania region. The villa is 1…
$585,819
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,14M
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 349 m²
Gorgeous villa from the developer on the seashore in the Karghydzhak region, Alania. Karg…
$1,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kar…
$452,894
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$900,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
BEKTAS ALANYA SUITABLE FOR CITIZENSHIP • 3 FLOOR 5+1 AMERICAN KITCHEN 255 M2 NET AREA …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 761 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of Ala…
$3,78M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
$514,220
Villa 7 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,50M
