Villas for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

121 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€551,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€940,000
Villa Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,82M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
This magnificent villa complex is located in Bodrum. This project will be built on a plot of…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
New residential complex from a proven developer. Excellent interior design, exterior in the …
€900,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Detached Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Konacık Bodrum Modern detached hous…
€1,45M
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,16M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Akyarlar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,52M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,48M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
3+1 Detached Villas in Bodrum Golkoy Facing Seaviews The villas are located in the Gölköy di…
€1,52M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 970 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Stone Villas with a Curtilage and Private Swimming Pool in Bodrum Gumusluk Villas f…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Sea View Villas For Sale in Bodrum Yalikavak Villas for sale are located in Yalikavak…
€1,63M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Detached Villas Within Walking Distance of Many Social Amenities in Bodrum Villas …
€3,28M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious Villas with The Sea and Nature Views and Advantageous Prices in Turkbuku Luxe vill…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
Modernly-Designed Luxurious Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Yalikavak The luxury villa…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Bodrum Mugla Modern villas are situated in Yalikav…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 528 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Unique Project in Bodrum Center Detached…
€4,60M

