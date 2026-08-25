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Villas for sale in Serik, Turkey

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44 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 117 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,05M
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 088 m²
Number of floors 3
1088 m2 of land9 rooms1 Turkish bath1 living roomBuilding of 350 m2camelliaClosed garageGues…
$1,40M
VAT
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Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Detached Villa with Private Pool in Kadriye Antalya Kadriye is located in the Seri…
$510 163
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 4-Bedroom Detached Home with Private Pool in Belek, Antalya This home for sale is …
$447 325
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa for Sale with Pool in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's most prestigious…
$478 643
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Villa 5 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
$8,08M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Pool Near the Beach and Golf Courses in Belek The villa is located in An…
$370 285
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa for Sale in Belek Antalya with Large Garden and Terrace, Close to the Beach B…
$558 027
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with a Private Pool and Garden in Belek Antalya The villa is locate…
$519 414
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 9-Bedroom Villa with Private Garden Near Golf Courses in Kadriye Serik Antalya This…
$1,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas in Neovilla Papatya Project, the Most Prestigious Area in Kadriye The triple…
$576 888
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
Elite Detached Villas Close to Beach and Golf Courses in Antalya, Kadriye The villas are loc…
$520 670
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Pool Close to the Beach and Social Facilities in Belek, Serik The villa …
$546 683
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Villas Close to The Land of Legends in Antalya Kadriye Villas are located in Antal…
$676 244
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Villa 4 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas Close to Social Amenities in Belek Antalya Belek is a famous tourist destina…
$728 170
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully Furnished Villa Offering a Private Lifestyle in Kadriye, Antalya Kadriye, one of Antal…
$412 100
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Villa in a Complex with a Pool Close to the Beach in Belek Belek, in the Serik di…
$304 897
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Gardens and Pools in Kadriye, Serik, Antalya These villas stan…
$905 594
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Special Design and Quality Workmanship in Belek Antalya The house is loc…
$1,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Pool Near the Beach and Golf Courses in Antalya Belek Belek is a famous…
$728 471
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 4+1Floor: 1, , 216m², €752,000Nestled in the picturesque enclave of Belek, …
$865 315
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Pool and Sauna Offering Modern Living in Belek, Antalya Antalya Belek is…
$449 457
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in a Prestigious Complex Close to Golf Courses in Belek Kadriye The villa for sale is …
$526 232
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa located in Antalya/Serik/Bogazkent has been completely renovated by the current ow…
$225 239
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Houses with Private Gardens Suitable for Families in Belek Belek is a region of Ser…
$517 747
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Villa for Sale Close to the Sea in Serik, Antalya The villa are located in the Kad…
$558 002
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
5-Bedroom House with Private Pool and Spacious Garden in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s most …
$638 579
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Villa 5 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
$11,04M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
This magnificent two-storey villa with an area of 250 sq.m. is located in the prestigious ar…
$411 317
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