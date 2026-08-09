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Villas for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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46 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 489 m²
Forest-View Villas in a Complex in Düzlerçamı Döşemealtı The villas with panic rooms are loc…
$913,324
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The construction of the villa located in the Doshmealti district of Antalya was completed in…
$239,204
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Winter Garden and Private Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Döşemealtı is one …
$2,31M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
$20,35M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 2
$45,34M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
$24,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Private Garden in a Complex in Döşemealtı Antalya The villa is located i…
$517,808
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Villa with a Private Swimming Pool and a Garden in Antalya Döşemealtı Altınkale Ne…
$542,214
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayanlar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayanlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 5+1Floor: 1, , 250m², €956,989Welcome to an unparalleled living experience …
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The spacious villas are located in A…
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with Mountain View with Garden and Pool Döşemealtı offers a peacefu…
$752,626
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
5-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Altınkale, Döşemealtı, Antalya Altınkale Neighborhood…
$733,803
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
$14,53M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
Forest Front Detached Villas in Antalya Düzlerçamı The luxe villas are located in a locatio…
$702,913
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Villa 6 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
$47,44M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 4-Bedroom Detached Villa with Private Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The villa is locat…
$423,005
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Villa 7 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
$49,99M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
Area Features: Our villa in Döşemealtı Yeşilbayır, Antalya, is located in a unique locati…
$554,396
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Six-Bedroom Detached House with a Private Pool and Sauna in Antalya Döşemealtı The house wit…
$611,580
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The construction of the villa located in Doshmealti, Antalya, was completed in 2025. It is 2…
$406,286
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Villa 6 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
$42,67M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sauna and Winter Garden in Altinkale in Döşemealtı The villas with a loca…
$437,008
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House Near the Forest in Döşemealtı Antalya The luxury house is situated in the Yeşil…
$611,392
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Villa 6 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$21,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new citizenship investment project in Döşemealti. Döşemealti is a district bri…
$372,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Private Pool and Garden Terrace in Antalya Döşemealtı The detached villa…
$853,207
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses in a Complex with Private Swimming Pools in Antalya Döşemealtı Düzlerçamı The detache…
$821,992
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$18,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 4-Bedroom Detached Villa on the Border of the Forest in Antalya Döşemealtı Nebiler…
$737,596
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