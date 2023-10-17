UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Doesemealti
Villas
Villas for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
271 m²
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
400 m²
2
Elegant Villa with a Pool Near the Forest in Antalya Döşemealtı Discover this elegant villa …
€803,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
270 m²
2
Detached Houses with Stylish Designs and Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses consist of 4…
€598,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
276 m²
2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€752,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
4
400 m²
2
Exquisite Villa Nestled Amidst Nature in Antalya Dosemealti Discover this opulent 5-bedroom …
€1,03M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
2
296 m²
2
New luxury villa complex in Deshemealta We present to your attention a new elite complex of …
€752,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
7
5
360 m²
2
Detached Villa in Dosemealti with a 16 m² Garden Terrace with Mountain View The villa is loc…
€786,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
246 m²
2
Stylish Villas with Private Pool Near the Forest in Döşemealtı Döşemealtı is one of the olde…
€738,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
435 m²
Eco-Friendly Detached Villa with Luxurious Features in Dosemealti The villa is located in on…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
4
230 m²
2
Modern Villa with Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The contemporary designed villa is lo…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
3
380 m²
2
New-Build House with Private Pool and Garden in Dosemealti The detached house is located in …
€615,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
280 m²
2
Newly Built Villas with Underfloor Heating in Yeşilbayır The villas are located in Yeşilbayı…
€769,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
3
271 m²
2
Detached Villas for Sale Close to the Forest in Döşemealtı Antalya The villas in a complex a…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
489 m²
Houses with Indoor Car Park in Complex Close to Forest in Dosemealti Duzlercami The houses a…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
374 m²
2
Spacious Villas for Sale Close to the Main Road in Dosemealti Antalya The villas for sale ar…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
254 m²
3
Underfloor Heated Villas with Hobby Gardens and Private Pools in a Complex in Dosemealti, An…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
5
330 m²
2
Luxury Houses with Private Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses for sale in Altinkale neig…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
5
494 m²
2
Luxe Villas with Nature View in Antalya Duzlercami The villas are located in the Dosemealti …
€902,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
3
500 m²
2
Luxe Design House with Private Pool in Antalya Döşemealtı The house is located in the Düzler…
€854,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
589 m²
2
Luxury Villas with Turkish Baths and Sauna in Döşemealtı Antalya The luxury villas are situa…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
4
398 m²
3
Detached House with Pool and Rich Equipment in Antalya Dosemealti The detached house is loca…
€683,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
6
538 m²
3
Detached Villas with Elevator, Full Capacity Generator, and Jacuzzi in Yeşilbayır, Dosemealt…
€1,03M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Selimiye, Turkey
5
4
365 m²
2
Deschemalts — is an area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. Deschalta, wit…
€676,963
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
4
276 m²
2
ID AN 24167 & nbsp; Area: Antalya, DoshemealtyObject type: Building housing Number of rooms:…
€441,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL