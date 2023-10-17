Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

24 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 271 m²
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villa with a Pool Near the Forest in Antalya Döşemealtı Discover this elegant villa …
€803,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Stylish Designs and Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses consist of 4…
€598,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€752,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Villa Nestled Amidst Nature in Antalya Dosemealti Discover this opulent 5-bedroom …
€1,03M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
New luxury villa complex in Deshemealta We present to your attention a new elite complex of …
€752,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa in Dosemealti with a 16 m² Garden Terrace with Mountain View The villa is loc…
€786,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas with Private Pool Near the Forest in Döşemealtı Döşemealtı is one of the olde…
€738,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Eco-Friendly Detached Villa with Luxurious Features in Dosemealti The villa is located in on…
€2,25M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Villa with Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The contemporary designed villa is lo…
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
New-Build House with Private Pool and Garden in Dosemealti The detached house is located in …
€615,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Villas with Underfloor Heating in Yeşilbayır The villas are located in Yeşilbayı…
€769,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas for Sale Close to the Forest in Döşemealtı Antalya The villas in a complex a…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 489 m²
Houses with Indoor Car Park in Complex Close to Forest in Dosemealti Duzlercami The houses a…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Villas for Sale Close to the Main Road in Dosemealti Antalya The villas for sale ar…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
Underfloor Heated Villas with Hobby Gardens and Private Pools in a Complex in Dosemealti, An…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses with Private Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses for sale in Altinkale neig…
€1,35M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Villas with Nature View in Antalya Duzlercami The villas are located in the Dosemealti …
€902,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Design House with Private Pool in Antalya Döşemealtı The house is located in the Düzler…
€854,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas with Turkish Baths and Sauna in Döşemealtı Antalya The luxury villas are situa…
€1,75M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached House with Pool and Rich Equipment in Antalya Dosemealti The detached house is loca…
€683,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Elevator, Full Capacity Generator, and Jacuzzi in Yeşilbayır, Dosemealt…
€1,03M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Selimiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Selimiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
Deschemalts — is an area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. Deschalta, wit…
€676,963
Villa 4 room villa in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
ID AN 24167 & nbsp; Area: Antalya, DoshemealtyObject type: Building housing Number of rooms:…
€441,000
