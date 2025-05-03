Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Turkey

36 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
$3,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Separate villa 4 + 1, Paradise Town - Ella with terrace is located in the city of Belek. Alo…
$270,981
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
$1,45M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
$1,96M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$900,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
ID ST BI-382Basic information:Bahçeşehir districtTerm of completion of construction: April 2…
$690,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
GOLDCİTY Fully Renovated Sea-View Villa in a Luxury Complex This stunning 3+1 villa, s…
$325,578
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
ID FE 4024Private triplex villas 4+1 with swimming pool and 400 m2 plot in Fethiye, Karga di…
$789,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Located in the heart of Kargıcak Alanya Damla Sitesi in Alanya, this stunning 3+1 twin villa…
$332,929
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keşefli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keşefli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale mirror villa in a villa complex near the sea, Demirtas district.  The complex consi…
$182,737
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale 3+1 Private Luxury Villa at Kemer Antalya Antalya / Kemer (Arslanbucak) Detached …
$669,663
Villa 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
⭐️   We continue to serve our respected customers thanks to our 20-year experience. ⭐️   W…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new luxury projectOur villas are located in Oba area of ​​Alanya on an area of ​​2070 m2…
$701,297
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
ID FE 4022Exclusive villas – the perfect home for living and relaxingWe present new furnishe…
$795,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$810,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk…
$579,438
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 3
Soul Residence, crafted by AADR in Alanya, stands majestically atop a rocky incline in the h…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
$1,72M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$1,08M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
$745,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Granada Villa in Kargicak, Alanya Discover luxury living with this 3+1 seaview villa, offer…
$601,930
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Discover luxury and innovation at Diamond Villa in Alanya , Turkey . Designed by the renowne…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in Kargıcak, Alanya, T Villas by AADR offers a refined living experience that blends…
$550,724
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful two-story villa located in a private complex in the Kargicak area of Alanya. The …
$211,365
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
A separate villa on the slope of the Toros mountains with amazing species characteristics is…
$570,130
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in Kargıcak, Alanya, T Villas by AADR offers a refined living experience that blends…
$550,116
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
VIP villas in Bektash, Alanya – Your dream becomes a reality! the proposal of the possibi…
$3,06M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
$2,44M
