Villas for sale in Bursa, Turkey

14 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€687,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Houses with Spacious Private Pool in Mudanya Bursa. Houses equipped with luxury complex feat…
€687,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uelkue, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uelkue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas with Private Garden and Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The villas are located in the …
€611,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Triplex Houses with Swimming Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The houses are located in the Gum…
€1,07M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in a Prime Location in Bursa Ozluce. The villa for sale in Bursa is l…
€1,07M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and Useful Villas with Private Gardens in Bursa Nilufer. New villas are located in …
€666,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€287,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Aksungur, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Aksungur, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 432 m²
Floor 1/2
Houses with Pools Surrounded by Nature in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury houses are located in Bademl…
€807,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
Floor 1/2
Well-Located Villas with High Privacy in Bursa Nilufer. The villas are located in the Ozluce…
€893,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The villa is located in the Gumu…
€944,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yildirim, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Detached House with Spacious Design in Bursa Yildirim. The detached house is located…
€215,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 715 m²
Floor 1/3
Fully Equipped Villas with Gardens and Pools in Nilufer Bursa. Luxury detached villas with s…
€833,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Osmangazi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Detached House with a Spacious Garden in Bursa. The detached house is located in Bur…
€824,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxuriously Equipped 6+1 Villa in Bursa. Located in Nilufer Demirci, this unique villa stand…
€1,89M

