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Villas for sale in Bursa, Turkey

;
Nilufer
5
Mudanya
3
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12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale in Hamidiye, İnegöl, Bursa İnegöl, one of Bursa’s prominen…
$499 656
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Villa 7 rooms in Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Floor 2/2
$97,43M
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Villa 3 rooms in 541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$15,10M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Duplex Villas for Sale with Pools in Nilüfer Bursa These villas are located in the 1…
$1,04M
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Villa 7 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
$52,32M
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Villa in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Villa
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Area 112 m²
$51,83M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Duplex Villas in Prestigious Villa Complex in Mudanya, Bursa Located in Bademli, th…
$790 703
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İnegöl, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İnegöl, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Indoor Pool and Elevator in Bursa İnegöl İnegöl is a …
$1,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
Smart Home System Equipped Detached Duplex Villas in Nilüfer Demirci The duplex villas are l…
$499 656
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$749 484
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$624 570
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Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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