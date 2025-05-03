Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Turkey

Istanbul
3
Antalya
23
Alanya
34
Bodrum
9
137 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1
The Will of the Vill is territorially located in the Central District of Mercin - Enishekhir…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful area of İncekum, offers 450 m² of li…
$678,391
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
$3,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: what are you recoving: Villoklassalyuk…
$1,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas200 meters from the sea in K…
$634,273
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/8
For citizenship What do you get: a great option for life on the coast of the Mediterranean …
$617,582
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/4
For the Crown of Hands of Enjoyarine Investigations, you will recover: cottage horsemum -ins…
$667,656
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 264 m²
Separately Regular three-story villas are sold in a new Williah project in the mountainous a…
$852,348
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 704 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you recall: Dvevilles3+1i1+1 -Tikhortichorekarghyaksvidamor. Rayon \ Beach: Villaran…
$1,32M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villa 4 + 1 with author's design in the Doshemealti area …
$751,113
Villa 7 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Floor 1
Villa in the Piseive area of ​​Bektash at the construction stage - an excellent investment! …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
$1,45M
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of residential villas in the Karghydzhak area. Each villa ha…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor investmentWhat you get:3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of ​​Bekta…
$612,018
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For the Crown of Hands of Awards, you will recall: Villupremiumlassaspanoramic -grades of th…
$691,024
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas with panoramic sea views in …
$2,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:5+1 villas with panoramic view in the mountains of Tepe a…
$1,08M
Villa 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
In the TEP area, the construction of a complex consisting of 9 separate villages is in full …
Price on request
Villa in Seki, Turkey
Villa
Seki, Turkey
Area 502 m²
Welcome to the pearl of Alanya — A unique villa with a panoramic sea view, a castle and magn…
$1,81M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Ready-to-move luxury 3+1 villa in Tepe area. About the construction: The const…
$2,99M
Villa 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a project of villas in the center of Alania, on a hill in the Tepe area. F…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get:4+1 villas with sea view in the Kargicak area. About construction:The villa was…
$753,590
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 349 m²
Gorgeous villa from the developer on the seashore in the Karghydzhak region, Alania. Karg…
$1,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kar…
$452,894
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$900,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 761 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of Ala…
$3,78M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
ID ST BI-382Basic information:Bahçeşehir districtTerm of completion of construction: April 2…
$690,000
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 238 m²
First -class villas from the developer to Kargydzhak, Alania Our company Hayat Estate is p…
$1,29M
Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 274 m²
Lux class villas for sale   At the sea in Makhmutlare There are 4 villas on the rogue, eac…
$490,746
