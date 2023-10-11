Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bueyuekcekmece
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,54M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,34M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,21M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€857,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€836,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€997,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Triplex Houses in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached triplex houses for sale in Is…
€746,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 1
4-Bedroom House in an Extensive Luxury Complex in Istanbul. The 4-bedroom house is situated …
€1,52M
Villa 6 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Büyükçekmece merkezinde ☆ Full  deniz manzarali ☆ Vatandasliga uygun ☆ Eşyali lüx satılık…
€1,23M
Villa 5 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 1 518 m²
Number of floors 1
BÜYÜKÇEKMECE ALKENT 2000 MAHALLESİNDE GÖL İSTANBUL SİTESİNDE TEK KATLI 5+1 1518 METRE ARSA…
€2,42M
Villa 5 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
€972,035
Villa 6 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern stylish villa with sea views in Istanbul, Buyukcekmece. Jacuzzi, sauna, panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 5 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
Villa with a layout of 5 + 1 (five bedrooms + living room). Living area of the house is 3…
€525,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
A beautiful spacious villa for sale on a plot of 20 acres of land. The plot is flat with …
€765,000
Villa Villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
PRIVATE VILLAS WITH LAKE VIEW We believe that people who lives in touch with nature are h…
€636,186
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir