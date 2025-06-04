Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Diyarbakır, Turkey

Eğil
47
47 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
4 bedrooms with bathrooms: Each bedroom provides comfort and privacy, providing comfort for …
$1,11M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
Panoramic view of Kalamar Bay:Located on a hillside, offering stunning views of Calamar Bay …
$1,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
There are 2 villas for sale located in Kalkan.Kalkan is a beautiful resort town located on t…
$637,443
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Kalkan: Realize your dream of living by the seaImagine a place where every day begins with s…
$1,37M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
The villa is located in a beautiful location in the area of Ortaalan Kalkana.Full panoramic …
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Welcome to this luxurious villa in Kalkan with breathtaking panoramic sea views! This unique…
$796,804
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 471 m²
Open the doors to a unique life in Kalkan!Dear friends and connoisseurs of luxury!We present…
$1,42M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the exquisite city of Kalkan. This picture…
$785,421
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
We present you a magnificent snow-white villa with a terrace and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
$1,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Presented for sale villa located in the beautiful city of Kalkan.Authentic atmosphere: Kalka…
$796,804
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
The villa for sale is located in a village in Kalkan, which has made a name for itself with …
$1,33M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
We are very excited to include this superbly designed and exceptionally large 5 bedroom vill…
$1,84M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
This impressive individually designed villa offers an unrivalled level of comfort and luxury…
$705,740
Villa in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa
Kalkan, Turkey
Area 468 m²
Delightful Project in Ortaalan, Kalkan – Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea ViewDear buyers an…
$739,889
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Location: The villa occupies a 400 m2 plot and offers spacious 250 m2 of interior space, per…
$1,39M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Imagine waking up every morning, opening your windows and seeing the vast Mediterranean Sea.…
$967,547
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
Kalkan, Kyzyltas is a place where dreams become reality, and luxury finds its embodiment.Wel…
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Excellence in this villa is all you need for comfort.Panoramic views of the Mediterranean Se…
$751,272
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Presented for sale luxury villa in Kalkan overlooking the sea and the peninsula. This unique…
$813,878
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Welcome to your new life in Kalkan. It is more than just a villa – it is a space where the h…
$1,08M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
Presented for sale villa that offers a unique view of the Kalkan Sea.The beaches of Kalkan a…
$2,46M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
We offer to buy a beautiful villa in Kalkan, which offers you a stunning panoramic view of t…
$967,547
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Imagine a place where every dawn begins with a stunning view of the sea, where luxury and tr…
$1,12M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
Luxury villas with views of nature and the seaA place where nature and luxury come together.…
$1,71M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
Kalkan is a little-known resort among Russian-speaking tourists on the southwestern coast of…
$830,952
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 370 m²
We offer for sale a delightful luxury villa with a chic panorama of the sea in the picturesq…
$1,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa with full sea views and a winter pool, locate…
$1,27M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Presented for sale villa, which offers a unique view of the Kalkan Sea. Kalkan is a beautifu…
$2,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Presented for sale villa located in the city of Kalkan, which is in the west of Antalya dire…
$455,316
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
Imagine a luxurious villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views…
$2,05M
