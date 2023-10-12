Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€548,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€936,000
Villa Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,81M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
This magnificent villa complex is located in Bodrum. This project will be built on a plot of…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
New residential complex from a proven developer. Excellent interior design, exterior in the …
€900,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Detached Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Konacık Bodrum Modern detached hous…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,15M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€351,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning in Kadikoey, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-Story Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Mugla Seydikemer The villas are located i…
€278,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Akyarlar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,51M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,47M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

