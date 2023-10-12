UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Muğla
Villas
Villas for sale in Muğla, Turkey
Bodrum
33
Fethiye
7
Marmaris
3
Villa
Clear all
214 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
165 m²
1
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
3
2
146 m²
1
€369,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
247 m²
1
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€548,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
4
3
177 m²
2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€936,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,81M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
4
250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
4
180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bodrum, Turkey
4
130 m²
This magnificent villa complex is located in Bodrum. This project will be built on a plot of…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
5
255 m²
New residential complex from a proven developer. Excellent interior design, exterior in the …
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
6
4
185 m²
1
Modern Detached Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Konacık Bodrum Modern detached hous…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
400 m²
2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
4
3
148 m²
2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€351,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
5
530 m²
3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning
Kadikoey, Turkey
4
3
150 m²
1
Single-Story Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Mugla Seydikemer The villas are located i…
€278,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
8
6
310 m²
2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,51M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
7
5
497 m²
1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
215 m²
2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,47M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
5
454 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
7
501 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Muğla, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL