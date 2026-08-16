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Villas for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Fethiye
45
Milas
37
Marmaris
5
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265 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached House with a Swimming Pool and Garden Near the Beach in Fethiye Fethiye Ovacık is a…
$879,190
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached and Furnished Villas within Walking Distance to Various Amenities Situated in Bodru…
$3,72M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Golden Rose
$614,562
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Cozy Detached Villas in Bodrum Situated in a Safe Complex The detached villas in Bodrum are …
$338,666
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Bodrum Turkey The 6-bedroom villas are…
$1,85M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$360,902
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Two-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in a picturesque area of ​​Bodrum. The villa i…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$827,068
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 453 m²
Golden Age Yalikavak
$2,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Blue Cove Villas
$3,48M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Aztek Villas
$968,225
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Panoramic Sea View Villas with Private Pools in Gümüşlük Bodrum Gümüşlük, one of the oldest …
$1,77M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Unique Sea View Detached Villas with Modern Living Spaces in Bodrum Muğla Modern villas for …
$2,96M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On an area of ​​10,700 m² there are 12 unique villas, each with an area of ​​about 600 m2.Ov…
$4,00M
VAT
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Villa 4 rooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$20,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with Large Garden and Private Pool, Just Minutes from the Beach and Marina This villa …
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone-Covered Detached Houses in Bodrum Kadıkalesi in a Peaceful Setting The detached houses…
$565,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature View Stylish Houses in Bodrum Torba Located on the western seashores of Turkey, Bod…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Detached Stone Cladding Villas with Sea View in Bodrum The villas for sale in Bodrum are sit…
$1,65M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$670,908
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Golden Age Yalikavak
$1,36M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
Villas in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Yalıkavak, Bodrum The villas are located in Yalık…
$2,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 625 m²
Project is waiting for you next to the harbor of Yalykavak in the last bay of Yalikavak, in …
$2,99M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished and Well-Equipped Villas in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is highly preferred for its w…
$805,074
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Detached Villas with Private Pools in Bodrum Muğla Detached villas are situated in Gümüşlük,…
$776,171
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Villa with Private Pool in Fethiye Ovacık Fethiye is a famous tourist destination i…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Detached Sea-View Villas with Private Pools in Bodrum Yalıkavak These elegant villas are sit…
$1,80M
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Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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