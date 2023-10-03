Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
710
Aegean Region
279
Muğla
213
Marmara Region
115
Istanbul
90
Central Anatolia Region
72
Izmir
45
Bodrum
30
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 2+1 in a cozy residential complex with fu…
€324,500
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex with in…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex w…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Akarca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Akarca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€627,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€4,62M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Ciplakli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kestel We present to your attention a furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential…
€506,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 2
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5+1 in Kestel We are glad to present you a furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy residential c…
€517,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy residenti…
€682,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 5+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy reside…
€451,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€638,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€644,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 4+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€913,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Elvanli, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
New elite complex in Tomyuk We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own co…
€97,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Luxury villa 4+2, built according to modern technology using environmentally friendly materi…
€3,23M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Tuerkler, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Tuerkler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 722 m²
€220,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€475,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yaylali, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yaylali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 4
€119,790
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€380,00B
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with parking covered in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with parking covered
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 268 m²
€1,05M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
€940,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 4
€875,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with parking covered in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with parking covered
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€775,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/2
€467,500
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,85M

