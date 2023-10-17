Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Kemer, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Чамьюва. До моря 750 м. До школы и рынка 350 м. До остановки 100 м. Подходит для…
€470,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Ultra-Lux Designed Furnished Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer Arslanbucak Spacious villas a…
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Floor 3
Ultra-Lux Designed Furnished Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer Arslanbucak Spacious villas a…
€1,54M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas 200 Meters From The Beach in Antalya Kemer The villas are located in Kemer, on…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxe Detached Villa with Mountain View Close to Sea in Kemer Kemer is one of the most popula…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
INTERJEERBalconAnkastre Set with 3 TerraceGas Heating of OBJECTFitness Parking ( closed ) Su…
€385,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
INTERJER # nbsp; Air conditioning # nbsp; Furnished # nbsp; Cable television # nbsp; Balcony…
€850,000

