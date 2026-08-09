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Villas for sale in Kemer, Turkey

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23 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 797 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Villa with Pool in Kemer Antalya Kemer is one of Antalya's most popular holiday reso…
$995,919
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Kemer Çamyuva Çamyuva, located in Kemer Antaly…
$516,936
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Villa 5 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$37,79M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
The villa for sale is a perfect combination of modern design, comfort and luxury. Located in…
$823,532
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Villa 5 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
$13,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Luxury Villa for Sale in Antalya Kemer Çamyuva The luxury villa is locate…
$1,11M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
$50,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer with Mountain View Being in one of the most popular…
$762,036
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Private Pool 300 m from the Sea in Kemer, Antalya This newly built duple…
$685,155
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool in Kemer – ready for occupancy Imagine mornings with mountai…
$411,598
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 3 Bedrooms in Prime Location in Kemer Antalya Kemer is one of the most p…
$1,04M
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Villa 6 rooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$34,88M
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Villa 5 rooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$39,16M
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Villa 3 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
$9,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Close to Daily Amenities in Tekirova Kemer Antalya The villas are located in Tekirova…
$1,26M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
6-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa in Kemer Antalya The villa is located in Kemer, one of th…
$1,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in a complex with two common pools Villa in Kemer, district of Chamyuv. Accommodatio…
$1,100
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Чамьюва. До моря 750 м. До школы и рынка 350 м. До остановки 100 м. Подходит для…
$514,339
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Forest View Detached Villa with Pool in Kemer Kiriş Kemer is a holiday destination which hos…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent there is a residential villa, consists of 2 ′ x floors, 4 + 1 (with 4 bedrooms + li…
$297
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Villa 7 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
INTERJER # nbsp; Air conditioning # nbsp; Furnished # nbsp; Cable television # nbsp; Balcony…
$922,038
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Villa 5 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
INTERJEERBalconAnkastre Set with 3 TerraceGas Heating of OBJECTFitness Parking ( closed ) Su…
$417,629
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Located in the natural wonder of Kemer / Cirali, the villa has a net indoor usage area of 15…
$408,207
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