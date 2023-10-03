Mountain View Villas for Sale in Turkey

UAE
Antalya
1216
Alanya
710
Sekerhane Mahallesi
710
Aegean Region
279
Muğla
213
Marmara Region
115
Istanbul
90
Central Anatolia Region
72
Izmir
45
Bodrum
30
Ankara
19
Mersin
15
Bursa
14
Black Sea Region
7
Kocaeli
7
Beylikduezue
6
Trabzon
6
Konyaalti
5
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
3
Gazipasa
3
494 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
6
3
500 m²
2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Belek, Turkey
5
2
250 m²
2
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
3
Luxury Villas in Foca District With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€715,652
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5
3
500 m²
2
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in a modern style, located in the picturesque…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Antalya, Turkey
5
3
We present to you a new investment project for citizenship in the Doshemealt. Doshamalti — i…
€738,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
400 m²
2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
5
3
500 m²
2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
5
4
1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
5
3
213 m²
1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€688,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
3
280 m²
3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
282 m²
2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction. With great pl…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Geyikbayiri, Turkey
5
3
700 m²
3
Detached House with Special Design in Antalya Konyaalti The detached house is located in Gey…
€3,07M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
8
7
400 m²
3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
2
175 m²
1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€482,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
450 m²
2/2
Fully Furnished Excellent Mansion for Sale with Panoramic View The antique mansion for sale …
€2,36M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kiris, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
2/2
Detached Holiday Villas Offering a Luxury Life in Kiriş, Kemer Villas in Kemer are located i…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
5
5
177 m²
3
Luxury Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Trabzon Ortahisar. Villas for sale are located in…
€476,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Akyazi, Turkey
6
5
390 m²
3
Luxurious Sea View Houses with Private Gardens in Ortahisar, Trabzon. Luxurious houses are l…
€516,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
6
3
677 m²
3
Luxury Villas For Sale in Alanya Kargicak with Private Pool and Garden Villas for sale are l…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
5
4
270 m²
2
Stylish Villa Within Walking Distance of All Amenities with a Private Garden in Kemer The de…
€549,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
5
937 m²
3
Luxe Villa with Private Pool and Garden in Fethiye Hisarönü The modern villa is located in F…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
260 m²
1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
3
230 m²
3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€926,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
190 m²
3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€735,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
225 m²
3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€914,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
5
450 m²
3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
265 m²
3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€790,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
775 m²
3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€752,000
Recommend
