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Villas for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

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İzmit
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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. …
$229,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Başiskele, Kocaeli Başiskele is a district locat…
$842,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
$1,05M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$188,049
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İzmit, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
$999,987
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Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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