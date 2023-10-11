Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Sarimese, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€183,886
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Villas with Private Pool and Detached Garden Surrounded by Natural Areas in Kocaeli Izmit Ko…
€755,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
€994,058
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h in Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h
Basiskele, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€190,000
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship, with natureview in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship, with natureview
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€999,000

