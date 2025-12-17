Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Tepebaşı, Turkey

6 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
$5,13M
Villa 5 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,64M
Villa 6 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$25,85M
Villa 7 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/3
$8,81M
Villa 6 rooms in Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
$14,69M
Villa 5 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,76M
