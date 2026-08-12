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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
684
Beylikduzu
484
Eyupsultan
267
Basaksehir
223
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308 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$305,828
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL17th floor, 2+1, 125 m2, with angular (L-shaped) balconyWalking area, social …
$135,000
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$277,614
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2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 5
City and Bosphorus View Apartments in a Complex Near the Coast in Turkey İstanbul The apartm…
$425,852
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$423,543
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4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 5
City and Bosphorus View Apartments in a Complex Near the Coast in Turkey İstanbul The apartm…
$695,904
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3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 5
City and Bosphorus View Apartments in a Complex Near the Coast in Turkey İstanbul The apartm…
$535,488
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2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury Apartment Project with 8-Storey Parking Lot and Open Pool on the Roof in İstanbul Beş…
$1,10M
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3 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Street-Facing Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Security in Maltepe Maltepe, located on …
$348,529
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1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake-View Apartments with Spacious Balconies Offering Investment Potential in Küçükçekmece K…
$125,794
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4 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 9
Bosphorus View Apartments Close to Ihlamur Pavilion in Şişli İstanbul Apartments are situate…
$2,45M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 48
Spacious and Bright 1-Bedroom Apartments in the Sinpaş Queen Bomonti Complex in Şişli The tu…
$530,872
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3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake-View Apartments with Spacious Balconies Offering Investment Potential in Küçükçekmece K…
$400,462
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2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 24
Apartments with Sea and Islands Views in a Complex 200 m to the Coast in Kartal Kartal, a co…
$565,494
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2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/4
🏡 IC DenizKoru Sarıyer – Life between City and NatureThe IC DenizKoru Sarıyer project consis…
$1,29M
VAT
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Properties 2 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul The stylish properties are i…
$495,334
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3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 10/11
Apartments for Sale on Bağdat Avenue Near Caddebostan Beach in Kadıköy, İstanbul Kadıköy is…
$900,174
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3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats for Sale in a Complex with City and Nature Views in Istanbul Kartal The flats for sale…
$680,901
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious Property with an Unobstructed Sea View in a Building with an Elevator in Sultanahme…
$220,533
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5 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$3,35M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Besiktas, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
1-Bedroom Key-Ready Apartments with Terraces in İstanbul Beşiktaş These elegant apartments h…
$545,875
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$417,773
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4 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 42
Smart Home System-Equipped Apartments Near Public Transportation Stops in İstanbul Şişli The…
$2,99M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 23
Turnkey Apartments 100 Meters from the Metro in Kağıthane The apartments are located in Kağı…
$730,526
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2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury Properties with Sea Views in İstanbul Zeytinburnu The properties are in a comprehens…
$1,36M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats for Sale in a Complex with City and Nature Views in Istanbul Kartal The flats for sale…
$300,495
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2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxurious Bosphorus-View Apartments within a Secured Complex in İstanbul The project is situ…
$1,40M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with City and Bosphorus Views in a Complex in Üsküdar İstanbul Üsküdar is one of …
$1,88M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$950,953
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Property types in Istanbul

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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