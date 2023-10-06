UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Istanbul
Apartments
Pool Apartments for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe
10
Guengoeren
9
Arnavutkoey
8
Besiktas
8
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi
6
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
6
Gaziosmanpaşa
6
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi
6
Tomtom Mahallesi
6
Esentepe Mahallesi
5
Mimarsinan Mahallesi
5
Silivri
5
Sultanbeyli
5
Sultangazi
5
Cihangir Mahallesi
4
Harbiye Mahallesi
4
Meclis Mahallesi
4
Dikilitas Mahallesi
3
Istasyon Mahallesi
3
Suetluece Mahallesi
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
287 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
14
New investment complex in Buyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment comp…
€222,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
144 m²
14
New investment complex in Ispartakul We are glad to present a new investment complex with it…
€346,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
2
1
87 m²
9
New investment residence in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new investment residence…
€313,600
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5
2
250 m²
4
New elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new elite complex with its o…
€690,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
3
2
82 m²
5
Elite residence in Silivri We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€202,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
3
1
123 m²
78
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own complete …
€301,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
12
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€249,250
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
2
1
53 m²
20
New residence in Kartala We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€241,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
2
1
75 m²
14
New elite complex in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own …
€281,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
19
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with its ow…
€560,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
1
54 m²
16
€379,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
3
1
104 m²
21
New complex in Kartala We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructur…
€354,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kartal, Turkey
3
1
60 m²
30
Elite complex in Kartal We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastru…
€275,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
2
1
68 m²
6
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infra…
€171,350
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
2
1
83 m²
25
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€268,800
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3
1
90 m²
14
New investment residence in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment…
€210,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
57 m²
10
New elite complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new elite complex with its ow…
€345,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
122 m²
10
€588,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Maltepe, Turkey
2
1
73 m²
17
€422,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3
1
91 m²
6
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€520,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3
1
112 m²
12
Large-scale elite residence in Zeytinburnu We present to your attention a large-scale elite …
€624,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
1
115 m²
14
New residence in Beilikduzu We are glad to present you a new residence with its own complet…
€236,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sariyer, Turkey
2
1
69 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite r…
€660,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sariyer, Turkey
3
2
163 m²
4
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastruc…
€529,400
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
2
1
95 m²
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€280,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
2
1
76 m²
24
Elite residence in Kadykyo We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€300,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
35
New complex in Kartala We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructur…
€356,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
2
1
61 m²
25
Elite complex in Kadykyo We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastr…
€387,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
3
2
138 m²
New elite residence in Kyagykhtan We present to your attention a new elite residence with it…
€650,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kagithane, Turkey
3
87 m²
15
€272,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
10
Property types in Istanbul
penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL