Apartments with garage for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu
461
Kucukcekmece
325
Eyupsultan
292
Kagithane
234
118 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/6
The new pearl of Istanbul, apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private areas,…
$650,000
2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/15
✨LOCATION, QUALITY, LUXURY LIFESTYLE & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY✨ ABOUT PROJECT - One of …
$580,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$180,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The project lies in the Mahmud Bey section of Istanbul's European side, along the Basin Expr…
$479,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/5
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikd…
$250,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ  🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar 꼡PRO…
$180,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 30/54
an apartment with a view of the Bosphorus in Sishi, Istanbul   The project is the twin…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
1 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
HP 4 Elite House is the new address for those who want a comfortable, exclusive and luxuriou…
$179,897
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 9/15
"The One Güneşli project is considered a real estate masterpiece that shines in the heart of…
$124,999
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
$618,327
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Floor 5/10
3 Bedrooms apartment For sale in Istanbul Şişli with luxurious finishes in Şişli. It is sit…
$2,22M
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Gungoren, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
$180,345
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Floor 5/10
Three Bedrooms Apartment For sale in Istanbul Near to E80 Highway This project will enabl…
$487,000
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/14
$165,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Three Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Ispartakule , Near New Istanbul Canal and With…
$306,000
3 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/17
Residential apartment in a family complex with a view of the landscape The apartment is lo…
$480,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
$463,949
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 10/25
Modern calm in the heart of Kadykoya   located in a lively center of Kadykeo in Istanb…
$719,470
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Investment Value: Located in one of…
$1,000,000
4 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 5/10
Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Büyükçekmece with amazing Sea View This premiu…
$982,000
4 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/15
4 bedrroms apartment in European Istanbul , The project contains indoor and outdoor swimming…
$585,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
IN BEYLIKDUZU KAVAKLI NEXT TO DEMIR COUNTRY, ON YESILYURT AVENUE SUITABLE FOR RESIDENCE AN…
$150,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Besiktas, Turkey
Condo 3 bedrooms
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 8/13
First -class decoration of the apartment in Besiktash with a view of the Bosphorus. Besikt…
$3,20M
5 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 495 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Uskudar Luxurious Finishes , Five Bedrooms and 2 Living rooms…
$3,00M
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Floor 4/17
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$5,47M
Room 2 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Room 2 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$184,000
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
FEEL THE QUALITY, BREATHE THE CLEAN AIR OF BELGRADE FORESTS, LIVE IN A LOW-STOREY ARCHITECTU…
$685,000
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/35
rooms: 1+1 bathroom:   separate toilet   separate bathroom total area: 88m ² Viven are…
$98,000
