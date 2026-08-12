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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
684
Beylikduzu
484
Eyupsultan
267
Basaksehir
223
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35 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
VAT
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 24
Apartments with Sea and Islands Views in a Complex 200 m to the Coast in Kartal Kartal, a co…
$565,494
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4 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 24
Apartments with Sea and Islands Views in a Complex 200 m to the Coast in Kartal Kartal, a co…
$1,25M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 24
Apartments with Sea and Islands Views in a Complex 200 m to the Coast in Kartal Kartal, a co…
$890,942
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3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Apartments in a Project Close to Public Transport Stops in Acıbadem Üsküdar Apartments are l…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$538,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$400,462
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2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Apartments in a Project Close to Public Transport Stops in Acıbadem Üsküdar Apartments are l…
$888,633
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4 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$680,901
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5 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
Apartments in a Project Close to Public Transport Stops in Acıbadem Üsküdar Apartments are l…
$5,21M
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4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Apartments in a Project Close to Public Transport Stops in Acıbadem Üsküdar Apartments are l…
$2,37M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The project lies in the Mahmud Bey section of Istanbul's European side, along the Basin Expr…
$479,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 9/10
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
$563,829
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$108,866
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1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Which is the most creative tall and comfortable lifestyle here. Life is the art of creati…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 5/10
Four Bedrooms Apartment with Smart Home System The project is built next to the financial…
$1,31M
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/10
One Bedroom Apartment for sale located in the Maltepe area on Istanbul's Asian side, allowin…
$366,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$66,817
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
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4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 265 m²
4 Bedrooms Apartment For sale in Istanbul Çekmeköy in one of Turkey's famous building compan…
$863,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$97,806
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$100,226
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1 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/10
Duplex One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Pendik , new and unique project, which has a high i…
$726,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/22
The new project is located in the Kartal -Istanbul area, in the site 5800m2, with a sea view…
$240,000
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$80,526
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$123,151
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
$430,651
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
$102,415
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3 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 5/10
The project is surrounded by many vital centers, and it is very known here in Istanbul that …
$2,08M
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Property types in Istanbul

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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