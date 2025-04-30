Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu
461
Kucukcekmece
325
Eyupsultan
292
Kagithane
234
207 properties total found
Apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 108 m²
The luxurious residential complex in the Gökturk area (G ö KT ü RK). Project area 26,000 sq…
$782,915
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
ID ST BI-374Basic information:Istanbul, Zeitinburnu DistrictFinished project68 to 239 m2Apar…
$439,193
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/6
The new pearl of Istanbul, apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private areas,…
$650,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
$171,221
Leave a request
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
We present you a boutique project in Mahmutbey district, Istanbul. The complex will consist …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turk…
$492,897
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming po…
$818,287
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
We are pleased to present to your attention a new project of a modern premium residence in t…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 7
Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey A new …
$1,72M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 19
New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu,…
$754,830
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 9
Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey The residen…
$175,502
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/5
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikd…
$250,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ  🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar 꼡PRO…
$180,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 35
New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey The new…
$217,035
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, I…
$3,48M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 9/15
"The One Güneşli project is considered a real estate masterpiece that shines in the heart of…
$124,999
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 13
New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey W…
$399,340
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istan…
$238,837
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 25
Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer a…
$471,199
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 169 m²
ID ST BI-376Basic information:Bagchilar districtFinished project130 to 212 m2Apartments2 to …
$459,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…
$787,287
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Şile, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey We…
$821,834
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey We offe…
$1,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 44
Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming p…
$1,07M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 29
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
$254,824
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$364,848
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious busi…
$328,805
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Investment Value: Located in one of…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
$518,550
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a presti…
$335,612
Leave a request

