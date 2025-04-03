Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Esenler
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Esenler, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Esenler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenler, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 4
Own a Piece of Istanbul’s Future with Fuzul  Elevate Your Lifestyle with Esenler Projesi …
$39,310
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes