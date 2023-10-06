UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Istanbul
Apartments
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Apartment
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3
149 m²
3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey We offer villa…
€767,826
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
125 m²
9
New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
€350,720
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
98 m²
15
Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
€497,595
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
206 m²
18
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
€461,094
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
235 m²
7
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
€394,961
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guengoeren, Turkey
2
161 m²
8
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
€399,553
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Istanbul, Turkey
2
150 m²
35/45
€2,07M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
112 m²
10
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
€422,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
109 m²
43
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turke…
€595,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
44 m²
12/22
BEST PLACE, AMOUNT OF BOSFOR, HIGH QUALITY AND MOST BENEFIT FOR INVESTMENTS IN THE STAMBUL C…
€549,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
KEY ESPECY Suitable for citizenship Ideal for the family Close to transport Overlooking …
€190,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
120 m²
3/3
Beyoglu / Istanbul The project of urban transformation of the historic naval shipyard of th…
€722,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
12/12
2 + 1 from 550.500 EUR 3 + 1 from 690.000 EUR 3 + 2 duplex from 1.160.500 EUR 4 + 1 duple…
€555,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
5
153 m²
2/2
The project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul, in the Beikoz region. Currently, this …
€370,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
4
120 m²
11/4
The project, located in the Topkapi area, is currently one of the modern residential complex…
€365,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
111 m²
12/18
The project is located on the Asian side of Istanbul ( Maltepe / Baghdad ). This area is uni…
€200,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
159 m²
11/30
This is one of the luxurious projects in Akarkent, located in Beikoz. On the Asian side of I…
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
178 m²
22/39
The project is located in Shishli near the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. This project & mdas…
€718,858
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
223 m²
19/44
In the project, every day begins with a unique view of Istanbul, from the Prince Islands to …
€560,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
197 m²
6/8
The project offers you the advantage of the location from which you can easily reach anywher…
€190,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
3
80 m²
6/11
The project, towering in the Kuchukchekhedzhe Atakent region over 118,000 m2 of construction…
€210,000
Recommend
