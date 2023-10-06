UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Istanbul
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer
3
Penthouse
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
3
574 m²
42
Centrally Located Flats in the Mixed-Use Project in Sisli. Ready flats have a central locati…
€6,44M
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
212 m²
14
Islands View Flats In Complex with Security in Istanbul Kartal. Discover exquisite flats for…
€567,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
4
1
320 m²
7/7
3-Bedroom Apartment 400 M to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. The 3-bedroom apartment is in a ma…
€337,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
5
2
297 m²
5/5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€864,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
3
1
186 m²
5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€640,000
Recommend
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
5
363 m²
4
Istanbul Apartments Close to TEM Access Road in Esenyurt. Spacious apartments are located in…
€759,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,13M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
4
255 m²
16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€1,02M
Recommend
Penthouse 7 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
4
250 m²
16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€982,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
77 m²
4/4
New Build Investment Apartments in Istanbul for Sale. Cheap and modern studio apartments are…
€372,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
5
3
282 m²
10
Flats in Istanbul Sultanbeyli Close to the Airport and Amenities. The flats for sale are loc…
€653,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
3
350 m²
12/12
Luxurious Sea View Real Estate in Caddebostan Istanbul. Luxurious real estate is located in …
€2,75M
Recommend
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Beylikduezue, Turkey
7
2
345 m²
10
Elegant Apartments with City View in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Contemporary apartments are locate…
€625,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Maltepe, Turkey
6
2
150 m²
9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
5
3
250 m²
3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€2,47M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
147 m²
6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€358,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
78 m²
5
Centrally Located Real Estate Close to the Beach in Kadikoy. The new-build real estate is lo…
€405,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
4
113 m²
Furnished Investment Properties in the Center of Kadikoy, Istanbul. The properties are locat…
€491,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
6
4
444 m²
5/6
Duplex Flat in Comprehensive Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The duplex flat is situated in …
€2,81M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
5
1
126 m²
4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€173,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
350 m²
37
Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul Kartal. The apartments are loc…
€725,000
Recommend
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
4
595 m²
5
Spacious Apartments with Bosphorus View in Besiktas Istanbul. Luxury apartments are in Ortak…
€6,16M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
2
311 m²
3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€1,34M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
128 m²
4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€1,13M
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
324 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€772,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
4
2
134 m²
14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€424,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3
2
117 m²
14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€370,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
4
140 m²
7/7
Sea View Apartment Close to the Blue Mosque in Fatih. The apartment is in an advantageous lo…
€273,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
2
106 m²
9/10
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
€534,618
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, duplex, with multi entrance
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
250 m²
6/6
€74,500
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL