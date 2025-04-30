Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

235 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
ID ST BI-374Basic information:Istanbul, Zeitinburnu DistrictFinished project68 to 239 m2Apar…
$439,193
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
$171,221
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turk…
$492,897
4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming po…
$818,287
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul,…
$570,076
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 7
Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey A new …
$1,72M
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 19
New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu,…
$754,830
1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 9
Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey The residen…
$175,502
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş,…
$510,166
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 16
Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features ar…
$289,521
1 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 35
New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey The new…
$217,035
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, I…
$3,48M
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 13
New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey W…
$399,340
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istan…
$238,837
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 25
Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer a…
$471,199
2 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 22
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Ista…
$2,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 32
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
$311,694
2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 169 m²
ID ST BI-376Basic information:Bagchilar districtFinished project130 to 212 m2Apartments2 to …
$459,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…
$787,287
4 bedroom apartment in Şile, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey We…
$821,834
4 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
We bring to your attention a limited number of exclusive options for residential real estate…
$420,542
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey We offe…
$1,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 44
Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming p…
$1,07M
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features an…
$256,496
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 29
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
$254,824
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 40
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Ist…
$1,02M
3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$364,848
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious busi…
$328,805
1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the …
$366,841
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Ist…
$899,944
