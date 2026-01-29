  1. Realting.com
New build Villas and Houses in Aegean Region, Turkey

Villa bodrum torba
Villa bodrum torba
Villa bodrum torba
Villa bodrum torba
Villa bodrum torba
Villa bodrum torba
Torba, Turkey
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Luxury Villas In Bodrum Torba
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Sea-View Residences & Villas in Adabükü, Bodrum Thank you for your interest in Villa Adabükü Bodrum. Below, we are pleased to share the key features that make this project truly exceptional — perfectly suited for permanent living, holiday use, or a high-value investment. Pro…
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,57M
Finishing options Finished
The Art of Modern Luxury in the Heart of Yalikavak | Bodrum. Villas - an exclusive project of 10,300 m2, consisting of 10 villas, embodies the perfect balance of privacy, aesthetics and technological comfort in one of the most prestigious areas of the Aegean coast. The project is locat…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,62M
Finishing options Finished
The complex is built on an area of ​​13,500 m2, consists of 18 Spanish style villas with panoramic unobstructed sea views Villa Fiesta is one of the most conveniently located villas in the complex, with panoramic sea views and a private pool. The property includes two houses: Main b…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,45M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury five bedroom villas in the picturesque area of ​​Gölköy | Bodrum. The villa complex designed by the famous architect Emre Arolat is located in Demirbükü Bay, one of the most exclusive bays of Bodrum. This seafront project is located on a plot of 120,000 m2, includes 150 private …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa yalıkavak bodrum
Villa yalıkavak bodrum
Villa yalıkavak bodrum
Villa yalıkavak bodrum
Villa yalıkavak bodrum
Villa yalıkavak bodrum
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 590 m²
1 real estate property 1
Bodrum Muğla'da Yalıkavak ve Gümüşlük Arasında Denize Sıfır Lüks Yaşam Yalıkavak ve Gümüşlük arasında mükemmel bir şekilde ayrılmış, sahil kenarlarında gerçekten ayrıcalıklı bir yaşam tarzı. 65 dönümlük birinci sınıf sahil arazisi üzerinde kurulu projemiz, kesintisiz deniz manzarası ve 3…
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.
Kizilagac, Turkey
from
$3,78M
Finishing options Finished
High-class villas and residences with a 5-star hotel concept and services, located on an area of ​​150,000 m2, and a private beach of 1,200 meters. 50 km from the complex is Bodrum Airport, 8 km to Yalikavak Marina, 15 km to the center of Bodrum. Villa 4 + 1 - 219 m2 4 bedrooms, 1 liv…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Marinn
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Marinn
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Marinn
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Marinn
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Marinn
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Marinn
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Bodrum  Yalıkavak Marinn project is a signature project consisting of 46 villas and 1 mansion, built on a 66 thousand square metres plot, only 350 meters away from Yalıkavak Marina and all famous restaurants and entertainment venues. Pier & Beach club in Yalikavak Bodrum The Sport and …
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Three bedroom villa with direct sea views in Gundogan area.
Villa Three bedroom villa with direct sea views in Gundogan area.
Villa Three bedroom villa with direct sea views in Gundogan area.
Villa Three bedroom villa with direct sea views in Gundogan area.
Villa Three bedroom villa with direct sea views in Gundogan area.
Villa Three bedroom villa with direct sea views in Gundogan area.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$959,086
Finishing options Finished
Detached three-bedroom villa with direct sea view in Gundogan | Bodrum. The complex is located 100 meters from the sea, has its own beach with 3 wooden piers, sunbathing area, swimming pool, restaurant on the beach and a playground, 550 meters to the center of Gundogan. Number of floor…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,27M
Finishing options Finished
Four bedroom villa with full sea view in Bodrum. Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of living rooms: 1 Number of bathrooms: 5 Total area: 250 m2 Plot area: 381 m2 Private garden Private swimming pool Private parking Smart home system Solar panels Underfloor …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Kizilagac, Turkey
from
$932,000
Finishing options Finished
Shelton Magia Bodrum is a unique complex of 104 luxury villas located on a territory of 30,000 m2, surrounded by picturesque nature and breathtaking landscapes. Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of living rooms: 1 Number of bathrooms: 3 Total area: 140 m2 Private gar…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$4,10M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury six bedroom villa in Turkbuku | Bodrum with sea and mountain views in a villa complex.. The villa is 1.3 km from Turkbuku Marina and Yacht Club, 1.5 km from Macro Shopping Mall, and 14 km from Yalikavak. Number of floors: 3 Number of bedrooms: 6 Living rooms: 2 Separate kitch…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$293,383
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
3-Bed Detached Villa with Private Pool – Traditional Didim Villa Detached three -bed villa in Altinkum for sale. A traditional property in Altinkum. Bargain Didim investment property. We at Turkish Home Office are pleased to present this traditional detached villa in Didim for sale clo…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury villa for sale in the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak | Bodrum - the pearl of the Aegean coast of Turkey! Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 7 Number of bathrooms: 5 Total area: 340 m2 Plot area: 800 m2 Distance to the sea: 500 meters Sauna Gym Fireplace H…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Exclusive five-bedroom villas with direct sea views.
Villa Exclusive five-bedroom villas with direct sea views.
Villa Exclusive five-bedroom villas with direct sea views.
Villa Exclusive five-bedroom villas with direct sea views.
Villa Exclusive five-bedroom villas with direct sea views.
Villa Exclusive five-bedroom villas with direct sea views.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,74M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury five bedroom villa in the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak on the Aegean coast of Turkey! The complex is built on an area of ​​9,600 m2, only 18 villas, located 5 km from the Yalikavak marina, 3 km to the center of Gumusluk, and only 450 meters to the sea and shops. Number of flo…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$525,000
Two-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in a picturesque area of ​​Bodrum. The villa is located 6 km from the center of Yalikavak (marina, promenade with cafes, restaurants, and shops) in a complex with a swimming pool, has a private beach with a pier. Number of floors: 2 Number of…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 800 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 800 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 800 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 800 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 800 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 800 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$830,000
Finishing options Finished
Detached villa with four bedrooms 800 meters from the sea. Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of bathrooms: 4 Total area: 200 m2 Plot area: 500 m2 Distance to the sea: 800 meters Private outdoor parking Underfloor heating Air conditioning system For m…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Ready-to-Move Luxury Villas in Yalıkavak Geriş | Panoramic Sea View We are delighted to present our ready-for-immediate-delivery boutique villa project, located in Yalıkavak Geriş, one of Bodrum’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The project consists of 13 exclusive 3+1 villas, all offe…
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$784,707
Finishing options Finished
Three bedroom duplex villa with lake view in Adabuku | Bodrum. The villa complex is located 700 meters from the sea, consists of 80 duplexes (2 floors) 3 + 1, and 20 triplexes (3 floors) 4 + 1, nearby there are shops, restaurants and a weekly market. Number of floors: 2, 3 Number of b…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Exclusive four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa Exclusive four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa Exclusive four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa Exclusive four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa Exclusive four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Villa Exclusive four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,34M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury villa for sale in the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak | Bodrum, 600 meters from the marina. Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of bathrooms: 4 Separate apartment with 1 bedroom, kitchen and bathroom for a maid or guest. Distance to the sea: 600 meters Pr…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,34M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury villa in the center of the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak | Bodrum - the pearl of the Aegean coast of Turkey! The villa is located in a complex, a shuttle service is organized to the public beach, which is 1.2 km away, to the center and the marina for Yalikavak yachts - 1.3 km, an…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$700,490
Finishing options Finished
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on the shore of the azure sea, this exclusive project on an area of ​​72,000 m2 offers a life at the level of a five-star hotel. The project has 194 villas, each of which is the embodiment of luxury an…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,34M
Finishing options Finished
These uniquely designed villas embody architectural splendor, making them the most extraordinary project in Bodrum. The complex consists of only 10 exclusive villas, with a strong focus on privacy and security. Each villa is special in its own way, making the complex a work of art in the …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Four bedroom triplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom triplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom triplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom triplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom triplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Villa Four bedroom triplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$982,337
Finishing options Finished
Three bedroom duplex villa with lake view in Adabuku | Bodrum. The villa complex is located 700 meters from the sea, consists of 80 duplexes (2 floors) 3 + 1, and 20 triplexes (3 floors) 4 + 1, nearby there are shops, restaurants and a weekly market. Number of floors: 2, 3 Number of b…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas in Pine Forest.
Villa Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas in Pine Forest.
Villa Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas in Pine Forest.
Villa Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas in Pine Forest.
Villa Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas in Pine Forest.
Villa Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas in Pine Forest.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$469,336
Finishing options Finished
Three-bedroom villas (3+1) of 131.4 m2 in the Neva Valeron Adabuku complex. The complex consists of 198 residences located on a plot of 44,578 m2 next to a pine forest in the Adabuku area | Bodrum. A private pier for residents of the complex, transfer to the beach, buggy service on the…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Three bedroom villa with sea and castle views in the center of Bodrum.
Villa Three bedroom villa with sea and castle views in the center of Bodrum.
Villa Three bedroom villa with sea and castle views in the center of Bodrum.
Villa Three bedroom villa with sea and castle views in the center of Bodrum.
Villa Three bedroom villa with sea and castle views in the center of Bodrum.
Villa Three bedroom villa with sea and castle views in the center of Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$930,000
Finishing options Finished
For sale 3 villas with 3 bedrooms of 150 m2 - 170 m2 in the center of Bodrum with panoramic views of the sea and the city. Private pool Built-in kitchen appliances Built-in wardrobes VRF cooling system Underfloor heaters in the villa Parking Garden For more detailed in…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$850,000
Finishing options Finished
The villa is located 6 km from the center of Yalikavak (marina, promenade with cafes, restaurants, and shops) in a complex with a swimming pool, has its own beach with a pier, as well as a transfer to / from the beach. Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of bathrooms: 2 …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$243,368
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Sea View 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Turkey Property in Didim,  Didim has been a highly popular holiday resort for a number of years, with a host of resorts located on the peninsula’;s shores, small traditional fishing villages to elite yachting resorts, with the main hub …
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,29M
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in Çeşme, will have 3+1 and 5+1 villa options. -Each villa has its own outdoor pool and outdoor parking lot.
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$643,989
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4-Bed Detached Villa in Altinkum-Brand New House For Sale in Didim This breathtaking 4 bedroom detached villa comprises modern architecture with a floor to ceiling arched window spanning two floors, affords natural sunlight to illuminate the villa all day long. There is also ample …
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Dikili, Turkey
from
$296,688
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Izmir district Dikili to the sea and the beach 20 meters 120 m2 gross 100 m2 net 3+1 duplex 3 bedrooms 1 saloon with fireplace Bathroom 1 Bathroom 2 Fireplace in the house sea ​​view
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$492,085
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesiltepe-Holiday Home in Didim esiltepe is 15 km from Didim center, 8 km from Bafa lake, 10 km from Akbuk and 5 km from Fevzipasa beach. Thanks to its fascinating nature, it is one of the places where silence prevails, olive trees, various flowers and…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Menteşe, Turkey
from
$820,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
-Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes -Villa 4+1 with pool -Plot 470 m2 -Villa area 245 m2 -3 floors -Open saloon with kitchen -4 bedrooms -4 bathrooms -1 toilet -Underfloor heating system -Central electric heating and cooling of premises -Electric gates and auto wat…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$393,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Stunning Designer Didim Villas For Sale – Modern 5-Bed Didim Villas For Sale Combining all elements of life in a seamless fusion of contemporary design setting the standards for years to come is this highly luxurious villa project of 3 semi-detached homes set within a private plot in Didi…
Developer
Polat Group
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Bahcearasi, Turkey
from
$372,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Didim Altinkum Çamlık 4 villas (2 twins) for sale Each villa 4+1 240m2 3 floors 5 rooms 1 salon 4 bedrooms Separate kitchen 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Each villa has its own private pool B-B-Q Alcove Car park To the sea 850 meters
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$234,706
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Excellent 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Holiday Home in Turkey This luxury development of modern villas in Didim for sale, a complex of semi-detached villas in the small though very popular holiday resort of Altinkum. Modern 3 bedroom semi-detached villa in Altinkum with…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Aegean Region, Turkey
from
$713,017
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$288,049
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Brand new modern and luxury key ready semi-detached villas with private pool and garden for sale in Didim Turkey.  Located in Hisar Mahallesi, which is close to the quiet and peaceful small residential area of Didim, Mavisehir, the 4-bedroom villa with a perfect is an unmissable real esta…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Urla, Turkey
from
$1,23M
The year of construction 2023
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and people. Listen to the voice of the leaves saying good morning to you. Feel the heat of the sun hitting your face through the leaves. The Project Urla is not only a site of detached houses, but a world t…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$459,278
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Modern 5 bedroom detached villa with stunning sea and nature view in Akbuk. A modern home build on a private plot of 410m2 with a large private pool and outdoor living areas. Ideal Didim property investment. We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to present this stunning villa in Akbuk D…
Developer
Polat Group
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$86,650
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Endless Greenery View Apartments – Unmissable Opportunity With Interest Free Payment Plan Up to 36 Months Endless Greenery View Apartments – Unmissable Opportunity With Interest Free Payment Plan Up to 36 Months… The Most Beautiful State of Time… In Didim, which is intertwined with …
Developer
Polat Group
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$2,52M
The year of construction 2024
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated with the Aegean soul. The villa consists of 3 floors. In front of the villa there is a private swimming pool and behind the pool there is direct access to the beach and the sea. The windows offer views of the Ae…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$331,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Newly Built 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-650m from the Beach 3 bedrooms, private pool, private garden and 650m from the sea in Akbuk. Excellent newly built detached villa for sale. It is located in the area of Akbuk, where low-rise detached villas with nature and sea views ar…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$276,149
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey.  Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resor…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$243,368
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Bargain 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Altinkum-2nd Home in Turkey. Located in Hisar Mahallesi, which is close to the quiet and peaceful small residential area of Didim, Mavisehir, the 3-bedroom villa with a perfect is an unmissable real estate investment in Didim. The semi-deta…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$583,445
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area 3 floors villa Gross 280 m2 Netto 256 m2 4+2 4 bedrooms 2 halls Underfloor heating system Fireplace Terrace with fireplace Open pool Open otopark Green private pl…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$534,989
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Akbuk, Located a Short Drive From Milas-Bodrum Airport. Key ready modern and luxury detached villas for sale in Akbuk.  Surrounded by nature in elite Akbuk, short distance to the beach  and town center. Construction is taking place on a sloping land p…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Didim, Turkey
from
$822,712
Finishing options Finished
Villa for sale in Akbuk Didim -3 storey twin villa -250 m2 -3+1 -4 rooms -1 salon -3 bedrooms -3 bathrooms -chic terrace overlooking the sea -First line from the sea -The sea view will never close -There is a road in front of the house and the beach and the s…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cinarkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey houses with water and electricity, a small single-storey house, a warehouse and a covered animal roof, and outbuildings in the land. Our farm is 140 m2 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 living room and open kitchen, 2…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$416,686
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Brand New 4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesilkent-300m from the beach The modern and luxurious villa, which has been completely completed with its perfect exterior and decoration, is an ideal investment for a holiday and year-round living house on the Aegean coast of Didim with its…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Aliağa, Turkey
from
$272,655
The year of construction 2023
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey after 45 days. It is very close to the square, beach, cafes, walking area and children's park and is on a busy road. Natural gas, underfloor heating system, fitted kitchen, hilton bathroom and all first…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$608,846
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of Dalyan Sakizlyka  Territory of the Residential Complex 7500 m2  The project consists of 2 blocks, each block has its own pool  Villa Square: Gross: 120 m2 Neto: 85 m2 1. Floor: - Yard - Hall - Open kitchen - bathr…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$283,484
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Key Ready Luxurious 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-2nd Home in Turkey Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a long and perfect coastline, and there are large and small coves named after Akbuk Bay, where all the color tones of green and blue meticulously merge. It is the …
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$224,647
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim -Holiday Home For Sale in Didim We are pleased to offer this spacious 3 bedroom semi-detached villa on a private complex with a large shared swimming pool. It is ideal both for a holiday home or year round living home in Didim Turk…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,23M
The year of construction 2025
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of the Aegean Urla,  with 73 villas on 80,845.32 square meters. There will be 3 types of villas as 5+1/6+1/7+1. Each villa will have its own solar energy infrastructure on the roof,  pool and parking lot…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Aliağa, Turkey
from
$254,018
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Aliaga Shakranlar district of Izmir   3 + 1 triplex 1st floor: 1 lounge with kitchen 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms and a bathroom  3rd floor: 1 bedroom and terrace  Total area: 100 m2 The project will be commissioned in July 2023. Near the sea on foot 1 minute Cafes, res…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$817,966
The year of construction 2023
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magnificent view, right next to Foçaköy, Yenibağarası neighborhood are for sale at the end of June. 1st class materials are used in the houses of our Villa with a very special view, 50m2 veranda, 50m2 c…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Gaziemir, Turkey
from
$327,187
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air. -Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 125 m2 Net -Our Villa Has 2 Floors, Its Front will Never Closed, *There is an en-suite bathroom in the bedroom *Open Kitchen *2 km to Ring Road *Optimal 2 km *Airport 10 km Please contact for more information
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Didim, Turkey
from
$243,368
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Stunning 3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa in Akbuk-Holiday Home For Sale in Didim This 3 bedroom semi-detached villa is a magnificient piece of architecture for sale in Didim Akbuk, which comprises open living spaces with a shared swimming pool. The semi-detached villa with nature and sea vi…
Developer
Polat Group
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Didim, Turkey
from
$561,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Stone-built Detached-style Cottage in Didim – Stunning Stone House For Sale in Turkey Situated within a large plot of land for privacy guaranteed, this stone-built cottage was originally constructed 14 years ago and is just 5 minutes walking distance away from the village centre of Greenh…
Developer
Polat Group
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$304,879
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Brand New 3-Bed Luxury Detached Villa in Altinkum For Sale-Family Holiday Home in Didim.  Didim is the name of the peninsula and its district centre, Didim district center is the center of all shopping and transportation routes of the peninsula and is very close to the peninsula’;s best k…
Developer
Polat Group
