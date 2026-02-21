  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aydın
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Aydın, Turkey

Didim
20
Cine
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Show all Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Didim, Turkey
from
$561,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Stone-built Detached-style Cottage in Didim – Stunning Stone House For Sale in Turkey Situated within a large plot of land for privacy guaranteed, this stone-built cottage was originally constructed 14 years ago and is just 5 minutes walking distance away from the village centre of Greenh…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Show all Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$276,149
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey.  Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resor…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Show all Villa Beyaz Villa
Villa Beyaz Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$643,989
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4-Bed Detached Villa in Altinkum-Brand New House For Sale in Didim This breathtaking 4 bedroom detached villa comprises modern architecture with a floor to ceiling arched window spanning two floors, affords natural sunlight to illuminate the villa all day long. There is also ample …
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Show all Villa Magnolia Villas
Villa Magnolia Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$224,647
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim -Holiday Home For Sale in Didim We are pleased to offer this spacious 3 bedroom semi-detached villa on a private complex with a large shared swimming pool. It is ideal both for a holiday home or year round living home in Didim Turk…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Show all Villa Greenhill Villa
Villa Greenhill Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$492,085
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesiltepe-Holiday Home in Didim esiltepe is 15 km from Didim center, 8 km from Bafa lake, 10 km from Akbuk and 5 km from Fevzipasa beach. Thanks to its fascinating nature, it is one of the places where silence prevails, olive trees, various flowers and…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Show all Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Villa Akbuk Sea View Villa
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$459,278
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Modern 5 bedroom detached villa with stunning sea and nature view in Akbuk. A modern home build on a private plot of 410m2 with a large private pool and outdoor living areas. Ideal Didim property investment. We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to present this stunning villa in Akbuk D…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Show all Villa Hisar Villas
Villa Hisar Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$288,049
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Brand new modern and luxury key ready semi-detached villas with private pool and garden for sale in Didim Turkey.  Located in Hisar Mahallesi, which is close to the quiet and peaceful small residential area of Didim, Mavisehir, the 4-bedroom villa with a perfect is an unmissable real esta…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Show all Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$331,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Newly Built 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-650m from the Beach 3 bedrooms, private pool, private garden and 650m from the sea in Akbuk. Excellent newly built detached villa for sale. It is located in the area of Akbuk, where low-rise detached villas with nature and sea views ar…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Show all Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Cottage village Polat Green Park Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$86,650
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Endless Greenery View Apartments – Unmissable Opportunity With Interest Free Payment Plan Up to 36 Months Endless Greenery View Apartments – Unmissable Opportunity With Interest Free Payment Plan Up to 36 Months… The Most Beautiful State of Time… In Didim, which is intertwined with …
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Show all Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Villa Akbuk Tas Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$283,484
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Key Ready Luxurious 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-2nd Home in Turkey Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a long and perfect coastline, and there are large and small coves named after Akbuk Bay, where all the color tones of green and blue meticulously merge. It is the …
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Show all Villa Green Park Villas
Villa Green Park Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$304,879
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Brand New 3-Bed Luxury Detached Villa in Altinkum For Sale-Family Holiday Home in Didim.  Didim is the name of the peninsula and its district centre, Didim district center is the center of all shopping and transportation routes of the peninsula and is very close to the peninsula’;s best k…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Show all Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$234,706
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Excellent 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Holiday Home in Turkey This luxury development of modern villas in Didim for sale, a complex of semi-detached villas in the small though very popular holiday resort of Altinkum. Modern 3 bedroom semi-detached villa in Altinkum with…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Bahcearasi, Turkey
from
$372,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Didim Altinkum Çamlık 4 villas (2 twins) for sale Each villa 4+1 240m2 3 floors 5 rooms 1 salon 4 bedrooms Separate kitchen 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Each villa has its own private pool B-B-Q Alcove Car park To the sea 850 meters
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Show all Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$534,989
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Akbuk, Located a Short Drive From Milas-Bodrum Airport. Key ready modern and luxury detached villas for sale in Akbuk.  Surrounded by nature in elite Akbuk, short distance to the beach  and town center. Construction is taking place on a sloping land p…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Didim, Turkey
from
$822,712
Finishing options Finished
Villa for sale in Akbuk Didim -3 storey twin villa -250 m2 -3+1 -4 rooms -1 salon -3 bedrooms -3 bathrooms -chic terrace overlooking the sea -First line from the sea -The sea view will never close -There is a road in front of the house and the beach and the s…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Show all Villa Mavi Villa
Villa Mavi Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$243,368
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Bargain 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Altinkum-2nd Home in Turkey. Located in Hisar Mahallesi, which is close to the quiet and peaceful small residential area of Didim, Mavisehir, the 3-bedroom villa with a perfect is an unmissable real estate investment in Didim. The semi-deta…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Show all Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$293,383
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
3-Bed Detached Villa with Private Pool – Traditional Didim Villa Detached three -bed villa in Altinkum for sale. A traditional property in Altinkum. Bargain Didim investment property. We at Turkish Home Office are pleased to present this traditional detached villa in Didim for sale clo…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Show all Villa Didim Villa
Villa Didim Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$416,686
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Brand New 4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesilkent-300m from the beach The modern and luxurious villa, which has been completely completed with its perfect exterior and decoration, is an ideal investment for a holiday and year-round living house on the Aegean coast of Didim with its…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Show all Villa Marina Road Villa
Villa Marina Road Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$393,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Stunning Designer Didim Villas For Sale – Modern 5-Bed Didim Villas For Sale Combining all elements of life in a seamless fusion of contemporary design setting the standards for years to come is this highly luxurious villa project of 3 semi-detached homes set within a private plot in Didi…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Villa 4+1 Villa in Kuşadası
Aegean Region, Turkey
from
$713,017
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Show all Villa Hisar Villa
Villa Hisar Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$243,368
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Sea View 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Turkey Property in Didim,  Didim has been a highly popular holiday resort for a number of years, with a host of resorts located on the peninsula’;s shores, small traditional fishing villages to elite yachting resorts, with the main hub …
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Show all Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Didim, Turkey
from
$243,368
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Stunning 3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa in Akbuk-Holiday Home For Sale in Didim This 3 bedroom semi-detached villa is a magnificient piece of architecture for sale in Didim Akbuk, which comprises open living spaces with a shared swimming pool. The semi-detached villa with nature and sea vi…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go