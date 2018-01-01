Endless Greenery View Apartments – Unmissable Opportunity With Interest Free Payment Plan Up to 36 Months

Endless Greenery View Apartments – Unmissable Opportunity With Interest Free Payment Plan Up to 36 Months…

The Most Beautiful State of Time…

In Didim, which is intertwined with nature and the sea as well as with the dynamic and fun life of Didim, there are dozens of activity options that you can touch every aspect of life. Turn your route to Didim to make a new start and live the time in its most beautiful state.

This exciting project consists of 2 blocks and offers 64 apartments and will be completed for buyers to move in by the end of December 2025. Located within a peaceful area of Akyenikoy, these apartments have lovely views across the green surroundings. Akyenikoy, where Greeks and Turks lived together in the past, will remind you that are in the Aegean with the whitewashed houses of the region, which have the most beautiful examples of civil architecture. In Akyenikoy, where people have made a living through agriculture and fishing for generations, some breakfast restaurants the number of which is increasing day by day offer you a blend of local delicacies. Seasonal fruits and vegetables and olives, olive oil and jams are sold along open pazaar.

DISTANCE TO;

Akyenikoy town center: 5km

Open natural pazaar: 5km

Milet ancient town : 6km

Priene ancient town: 25km

Bodrum – Dalyan junction: 6km

Bafa Lake: 10km

Didim : 15km

Akbuk: 15km

Nearest Beach: 20km

Soke (where all shopping malls are): 30 km

Bodrum Airport: 45km

İzmir Airport: 80km

The Life of Didim Special for You. Polat Green Park Complex seeing the most beautiful greenery in the area, is in a place that intertwined with nature. With alternatives options from 1 + 1 to 2 + 1 residence houses, the specially designed unique reshapes your life with both indoor and outdoor social and sports facilities specific to each stage.

Designed for four seasons of life, Polat Green Park Complex holds the peace and happiness you have dreamed of in its own unique world, away from the chaos of the metropolises.

Polat Green Park Complex invites you to a brand new life where you can add value to your every moment with its unique specially designed, the privileges of Polat Green Park Complex, social facilities planned both indoor and outdoor, sports areas and fitness centers.

Polat Green Park Complex Has Sports In Its Nature

Polat Green Park Complex places sports at the center of your life with its location and privileges. On the specially designed sports pleasure from cycling, to hiking, pilates and yoga awaits you in touch with nature.

Nature Will Be Your Best Friend

The flora of the region is revived with the special landscaping works to be carried out in Polat Green Park Complex. Polat Green Park Complex will allocate a large part of the project area to nature with afforestation works that will be carried out with an infrastructure suitable for Didim climate. Thanks to the positive transformation that will occur in the ecosystem of the region with these works, the regenerative and healing effect of nature will continue its natural functioning with a sustainable future.

The green of nature offers a unique recital for all Polat Green Park Complex residents and you will witness a life that you have never witnessed before… At a time you never expected; Polat Green Park Complex.

Just twenty minutes away from the nearest beach area, these lovely apartments are highly recommended for viewing as one of our top picks for investment and lifestyle buyers – they are not going to be on the market for much longer.

Facilities and features include;

Communal swimming pool, chilren’s pool

Turkish Bath, Sauna and Gym

Kids Play Ground,

Crazy golf

Landscaped gardens and communal sitting areas

Onsite home management services (cleaning, key holding and home care service include)

Professional site management

24 hour technical support available

Security system in place 24 hours

Parking spaces for resident vehicles

And lots more throughout the project

Interest Free Payment Plan

Direct from developer

No Agency Fee

PAYMENT PLAN

Holding Deposit: %5 should be paid on same day when contract signed

Down Payment: %50 should be paid within 2 weeks after the contract

2nd Payment: % 10 should be paid on completion June 2025

Balance Payment: %35 in installment (interest free) up to 36 months. (Installment payment will start after down payment done)

Property prices and availability

1 bedroom apartments from €81,000

2 bedroom apartments from €98,000

Overall, a bargain not to be missed, perfect holiday homes, ideal for a peaceful year-round life in Didim or an ideal choice as a first-time investment in Didim with the offer of 3 years interest free payments, walking distance to local amenities, easy access to the centre and other areas, along with amazing nature views. All-in-all luxury Didim property at value for money prices, perfect for family holidays, ideal for year-round living or investment.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW