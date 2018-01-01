  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Greenhill Villa

Greenhill Villa

Didim, Turkey
from
€460,000
;
29 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesiltepe-Holiday Home in Didim

esiltepe is 15 km from Didim center, 8 km from Bafa lake, 10 km from Akbuk and 5 km from Fevzipasa beach. Thanks to its fascinating nature, it is one of the places where silence prevails, olive trees, various flowers and all natural plants can grow. Located in Yesiltepe Didim, 1 hour and 30 minutes from Bodrum and Izmir airports, this excellent 4-bedroom villa is for sale.

It provides a comfortable environment where you can breathe with its large garden and 700 square meters of land for those who want to live in Didim for a summer residence and all year round. You will enjoy the whole nature view of Yesiltepe from the garden and 3 balconies of the 4-bedroom detached villa. When you enter the garden of the magnificent villa through the garden gate, you will be greeted by its private swimming  pool, camellia and large private sun terrace, as well as the landscape area and newly planted small pine and palm trees.

In terms of security, the garden is surrounded by a wall and all windows work with an electric shutter system. The living room and kitchen are designed separately in this villa, with floor tiles in gray, glossy wall paints in light colors, and stylish and brightly designed wall art for the TV unit section. The doors of the villa are white, the open kitchen is separate from the living room, and the kitchen cabinets are bright with quality workmanship and color. The garden veranda can be accessed separately from the kitchen and the living room. The interior stairs of the villa are wide and the useful intermediate corridors are spacious. There are 2 family shared bathrooms, one en-suite bathroom and one toilet, made with quality materials and clean workmanship. Smart system villa is offered for sale with dressing room, underfloor heating, parking lot and automatic irrigation system in the garden. If you want to experience both holiday life and village life with its remote garden in the crowd of the city, this villa in Yesiltepe is the place for you.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW 

ABOUT AKBUK
Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.

Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.


NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Konakli, Turkey
from
€249,000
Villa Sdvoennye vily v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€578,035
Villa Efe Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
€275,000
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€139,000
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Bahcearasi, Turkey
from
€340,000
You are viewing
Greenhill Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
€460,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
€258,000
Developer: Polat Group
Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey.  Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resorts, set in the heart of the peninsula surrounded by nature. We are very happy to offer these brand new modern detached villas for sale, a project of 16 detached villas, centrally located in the exclusive town of Didim. Didim is one of the most visited  towns of the Aydin province and is only 50km from Bodrum airport. With its mild climate, cost-effective living expenses and many alternatives suitable for every taste, it is a city demanded by both investors and people who are looking for a summer home. 3 Bed Modern Detached Villas for Sale from Polat Group, the leader of the region and the locomotive of the construction sector… Our new project designed in Efeler Mahallesi, the most valuable residential area of Didim, consists of 16 villas, each of which has a land area of 260m2 and an interior use area of 220m2, on a land of 4,233m2 in total. Each villa has a separate entrance, a separate garden with various fruit and olive trees and a lawn integrated with great care and an independent garden area separated by lemon pines and garden walls. Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 1 of which has an en-suite bathroom, 2 bathrooms, a very large and spacious kitchen and lounge, as well as a laundry and ironing room. This eye-catching project, where the traditional architecture of the region is blended with our signature Polat Group experience, is only 4 km from D-Marin and the 3rd bay with its natural stone-clad facades, detached car park, semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool and sun terrace. This eye-catching project, where you will live in peace and pleasure with your family and loved ones, has a security system with 24/7 cameras, security personnel, and a private parking area for each villa, is waiting for its new home owners. Polat Prime, which pushes the limits of luxury and quality with its semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool, landscape areas, product quality and flawless design, will make your life seamless with all its ergonomic rooms; the living room and kitchen have a very functional design making them sun-drenched from morning to evening, parent bathroom, laundry room. Its villas are a unique project that appeals to your dreams and expectations in every sense. Although the location of Polat Prime Villas is very close to all residential areas, it is in a very calm and serene location. It is a very preferred location for residence due to the attractiveness of its location. -MATERIALS WE USE- BUILT-IN: FRANKE BRAND SET OF 5 (Oven, Hob, Hood, Microwave and Sink) GRANITE: 1st CLASS Aqua Granite 60X120 FINISHES: Winsa Revotech SHUTTER : Winsa Winstor VITRIFIED: Vitra ARMATURE GROUP: ECA PARQUET: AGT brand 1st Class 10mm Jointed Laminate ROOF: Megaron Kremit System FURNITURE: 1st Class Lacquered Kitchen Cabinet, Interior doors We make you a home owner with attractive payment terms, reasonable prices and the advantage of commission-free sales from the construction company.  We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Villa Seafront Villas ,Tuzla
Villa Seafront Villas ,Tuzla
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,90M
Area 186–362 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
-Hıgh ceılıng spacıous and comfortable ınterıor,white,blue and green combınatıon large and green gardens joınıng wıth the sea -Located by the sea in Tuzla, these villas offer you a peaceful life with a magnificent view and a mixture of green and blue. -In a large area of ​​3.850 m2,outdoors with your loved ones where you can have fun and exercise fitness section, non-stop walking track, squash wall, tennis court,basketball and football field... -In addition, sauna, steam rooms,yoga and pilates areans, children's pool and indoor pool provide various activities. -Water sports club using the privilege of its seaside location both you and your children canoe, boat,sailing, surfing, seabob, swimming, diving and You can also do other water sports...
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Bolluca Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,10M
Area 560 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Private site 8 Private Villas - Family Concept - brilliant investment opportunity - Stylishly Designed Inner Garden - Private Swimming Pool for Each Villa - Flexible Terrace Floor for Use - 24/7 Security - Terkos lake – Kanal Istanbul 4 Minutes - Black Sea – Yeniköy Beach 7 Minutes - Istanbul New Airport 10 Minutes - North Marmara Highway 14 Minutes - Istanbul Center 27 Minutes
Realting.com
Go