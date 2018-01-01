Greenhill Villa

4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesiltepe-Holiday Home in Didim

esiltepe is 15 km from Didim center, 8 km from Bafa lake, 10 km from Akbuk and 5 km from Fevzipasa beach. Thanks to its fascinating nature, it is one of the places where silence prevails, olive trees, various flowers and all natural plants can grow. Located in Yesiltepe Didim, 1 hour and 30 minutes from Bodrum and Izmir airports, this excellent 4-bedroom villa is for sale.

It provides a comfortable environment where you can breathe with its large garden and 700 square meters of land for those who want to live in Didim for a summer residence and all year round. You will enjoy the whole nature view of Yesiltepe from the garden and 3 balconies of the 4-bedroom detached villa. When you enter the garden of the magnificent villa through the garden gate, you will be greeted by its private swimming pool, camellia and large private sun terrace, as well as the landscape area and newly planted small pine and palm trees.

In terms of security, the garden is surrounded by a wall and all windows work with an electric shutter system. The living room and kitchen are designed separately in this villa, with floor tiles in gray, glossy wall paints in light colors, and stylish and brightly designed wall art for the TV unit section. The doors of the villa are white, the open kitchen is separate from the living room, and the kitchen cabinets are bright with quality workmanship and color. The garden veranda can be accessed separately from the kitchen and the living room. The interior stairs of the villa are wide and the useful intermediate corridors are spacious. There are 2 family shared bathrooms, one en-suite bathroom and one toilet, made with quality materials and clean workmanship. Smart system villa is offered for sale with dressing room, underfloor heating, parking lot and automatic irrigation system in the garden. If you want to experience both holiday life and village life with its remote garden in the crowd of the city, this villa in Yesiltepe is the place for you.

ABOUT AKBUK

Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.



Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.





NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



