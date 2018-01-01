Marina Villa

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Excellent 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Holiday Home in Turkey

This luxury development of modern villas in Didim for sale, a complex of semi-detached villas in the small though very popular holiday resort of Altinkum. Modern 3 bedroom semi-detached villa in Altinkum with nature views at bargain prices. Didim investment. Each villa has shared swimming pool and private garden.

This semi-detached villa in Altinkum for sale is currently completed approximately 2km from the Aegean Sea and Altinkum’s lively resort centre, a lovely green developing area peacefully located away from all the nightlife though with very easy access to the stunning beaches and all the amenities of the resort. Semi-detached villa with pool view is located in a walled and gated environment. It offers a swimming pool with large sun terraces for sunbathing by the pool.

The modern-lux villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has two floors. It provides comfort with its wide usage area, open kitchen plan and quality materials used. The furniture is first quality and is offered for sale fully furnished. It has underfloor heating system and wide windows with automatic blinds. It has a large balcony overlooking to pool and a huge roof terrace. The materials and workmanship used in the bathroom and kitchen are of first quality.

All-in-all luxury Didim property is perfect for family holidays, ideal for year-round living or investment in Didim, walking distance to local amenities and public transport for easy access to the beaches, resort centre and other areas along with great nature views.

Turkish Home Office can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

