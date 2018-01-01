  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Hisar Villa

Hisar Villa

Didim, Turkey
from
€227,500
;
32 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Sea View 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Turkey Property in Didim, 

Didim has been a highly popular holiday resort for a number of years, with a host of resorts located on the peninsula’s shores, small traditional fishing villages to elite yachting resorts, with the main hub of the area being Didim Altinkum which has a wonderful cosmopolitan feel.

Didim town centre revolves around the marina where you find lined with cosmopolitan bars, exclusive quality restaurants and traditional shops that are all watched over by the dominance of the ancient Temple of Apollon.

Didim nightlife is a lively one, you can party 24/7 you can relax during the daytime on one of its many secluded beaches and hear nothing but the sound of the gentle waves splashing on the shores and occasional motor of a passing speedboat or the ripple of a yacht’s sails.

The semi-detached villa has a wonderful archirectural design consisting of a large garden gate with sparkling shiny floor ceramics and a small landscaping area around the private swimming pool. This magnificent semi-detached villa has a wonderful sea view. The living room has an open kitchen plan and the kitchen cabinets extend along a row from the functional kitchen. It is the ideal choice for those who want a bright villa with kitchen cabinets, bright floor ceramics and light-toned wall paints. 2 well-designed family bathrooms consist of bathroom cabinets and shower cabins. On the upper floor, there are 3 bedrooms and one of the rooms has a balcony. The floor ceramics of the bedrooms are light colored, the spot lighting on the ceiling and the blinds on the sliding windows are electric.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
from
€985,407
Villa Luxury Comfort Villas,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,97M
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,18M
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
€310,000
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Torasan Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,15M
You are viewing
Hisar Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
€227,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Villa Villy na dvuh hozyaev na stadii stroitelstva v masshtabnom proekte
Villa Villy na dvuh hozyaev na stadii stroitelstva v masshtabnom proekte
Avanos, Turkey
from
€167,631
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new villas in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. Penthouses 2 + 1 with an area of 78.4 and 86 square meters are presented for sale in the residential complex. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€300,000
Completion date: 2023
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air. -Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 125 m2 Net -Our Villa Has 2 Floors, Its Front will Never Closed, *There is an en-suite bathroom in the bedroom *Open Kitchen *2 km to Ring Road *Optimal 2 km *Airport 10 km Please contact for more information
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Kazim Dirik Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€750,000
Completion date: 2023
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magnificent view, right next to Foçaköy, Yenibağarası neighborhood are for sale at the end of June. 1st class materials are used in the houses of our Villa with a very special view, 50m2 veranda, 50m2 closed parking with electric shutters, 50m2 pool, 3 piece en-suite bathroom, jacuzzi with a bed and fireplace in the living room with open kitchen. Our villa is on a 75m2 floor on a 650m2 plot. landscaping and automatic irrigation. It is covered with Foçastone. For more detailed information and to review our villa, please contact our number...
Realting.com
Go