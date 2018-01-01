Hisar Villa

Sea View 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Turkey Property in Didim,

Didim has been a highly popular holiday resort for a number of years, with a host of resorts located on the peninsula’s shores, small traditional fishing villages to elite yachting resorts, with the main hub of the area being Didim Altinkum which has a wonderful cosmopolitan feel.

Didim town centre revolves around the marina where you find lined with cosmopolitan bars, exclusive quality restaurants and traditional shops that are all watched over by the dominance of the ancient Temple of Apollon.

Didim nightlife is a lively one, you can party 24/7 you can relax during the daytime on one of its many secluded beaches and hear nothing but the sound of the gentle waves splashing on the shores and occasional motor of a passing speedboat or the ripple of a yacht’s sails.

The semi-detached villa has a wonderful archirectural design consisting of a large garden gate with sparkling shiny floor ceramics and a small landscaping area around the private swimming pool. This magnificent semi-detached villa has a wonderful sea view. The living room has an open kitchen plan and the kitchen cabinets extend along a row from the functional kitchen. It is the ideal choice for those who want a bright villa with kitchen cabinets, bright floor ceramics and light-toned wall paints. 2 well-designed family bathrooms consist of bathroom cabinets and shower cabins. On the upper floor, there are 3 bedrooms and one of the rooms has a balcony. The floor ceramics of the bedrooms are light colored, the spot lighting on the ceiling and the blinds on the sliding windows are electric.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



