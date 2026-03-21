  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çeşme
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Çeşme, Turkey

apartments
13
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$2,52M
The year of construction 2024
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated with the Aegean soul. The villa consists of 3 floors. In front of the villa there is a private swimming pool and behind the pool there is direct access to the beach and the sea. The windows offer views of the Ae…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,29M
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in Çeşme, will have 3+1 and 5+1 villa options. -Each villa has its own outdoor pool and outdoor parking lot.
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Show all Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$608,846
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of Dalyan Sakizlyka  Territory of the Residential Complex 7500 m2  The project consists of 2 blocks, each block has its own pool  Villa Square: Gross: 120 m2 Neto: 85 m2 1. Floor: - Yard - Hall - Open kitchen - bathr…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go