Marina Road Villa

Stunning Designer Didim Villas For Sale – Modern 5-Bed Didim Villas For Sale

Combining all elements of life in a seamless fusion of contemporary design setting the standards for years to come is this highly luxurious villa project of 3 semi-detached homes set within a private plot in Didim benefiting from ample privacy and great facilities.

Found on a private hillside in the most beautiful of settings in Didim, this project offers an exclusive lifestyle just 3.5km from the trendy Didim Marina – beautifully placed for all the benefits of living in Didim.

About the project

Incorporating ground breaking progressive contemporary design, this is one of the most amazing designed projects with complete facilities and everything you could possibly need right at your fingertips.

Breathtaking design throughout leaving you with a progressive modern contemporary lifestyle in Didim, using stunning architectural design.

Facilities for residents

With everything you would need for a high quality life in Didim, the designers have thought of everything for a premium lifestyle in Turkey, this is one of the most complete and luxurious estates that you will find in the whole area.

As a resident and owner of a property within this project, you can enjoy access to:

– Private pool, Private sunbathing terrace

– Only 5 minutes from plenty restaurant and bar area.

– Private garden with plenty of space

– Sandy beach just 3.5km away where you can spend a day with the family building sandcastles.

– Cinema room, hobby room, Utulity Room, Sauna and many more excellent facilities for you to indulge in.

– 5 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Private car Parking

– Centrall heating

– CCTV for each villa

– Electric shutters

There are 3 villas in total. Each villa is uniquely placed at different levels to ensure that each has their own privacy combining natural stone, glass, and wood in harmony with the beautiful surroundings for a design to be admired.

Each willa will build on 3 floor;

Villa A-3: The basement floor will host a cinema room, Sauna and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. At ground floor you will find spacious modern open plan lounge and kitchen and 2nd bedroom and a bathroom. At the first floor you will find the final 3 bedrooms, all double size, one is with en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom on same floor.

The villas do vary slightly in the layout and prices start from £285,000 with a completion date set for the end of May 2024 when the prices will include a built-in oven, hob and an extractor fan, centrally heating, electric shutters on all exterior doors, and windows.

We are offering a payment plan with zero interest, a down payment of 50% and the balance to be paid up to 24 equal monthly instalments. Please ask Turkish Home Office for possible cash buyer discounts.

Didim is located slightly inland from the coast, though the sea and the beautiful sandy beaches are easily reached by local transport. The town centre offers ample amenities with shops, supermarkets and restaurants, all with a traditional feel. However, if you prefer a lively night out on the town, you can easily reach the popular resort of Altinkum.

All-in-all stunning luxury family homes for summer holidays, year-round living or an excellent choice for investment in Turkey, walking distance to all amenities of the village, easy access by car or public transport to several beaches, other local resorts, the city centre and the airport, whilst offering private gardens with a pool and secure parking, ample outdoor living space and nature views for a very high income in an elite area of Didim.

Contact the Turkish Home Office team today for full details, prices and current availability, our friendly team of property consultants are here to answer all your Didim real estate questions, offer you comprehensive advice and offer a full guide of the Turkey property buying process.

Turkish Home Office can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW