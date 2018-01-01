  1. Realting.com
Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme

Cumhuriyet Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€570,000
;
25
About the complex

On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of Dalyan Sakizlyka 

Territory of the Residential Complex 7500 m2 

The project consists of 2 blocks, each block has its own pool 

Villa Square:

Gross: 120 m2

Neto: 85 m2

1. Floor:

- Yard

- Hall

- Open kitchen

- bathroom 

2. floor: 

-2 bedrooms

- bathroom

- backyard 

the best kitchen technique from the Swiss brand FRANKE

A unique location combined with first-class building quality, modern design and professional management will provide you with a comfortable lifestyle and guarantee the reliability of your investments.

In the construction of the complex, only certified materials that meet international quality standards are used. 
 

 

Property Parametres
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
2
New building location
Cumhuriyet Mahallesi, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 100 m
Sea 0 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
