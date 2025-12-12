  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aliağa
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Aliağa, Turkey

Antalya
1
Mediterranean Region
25
Marmara Region
15
Istanbul
11
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Show all Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Aliağa, Turkey
from
$254,018
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Aliaga Shakranlar district of Izmir   3 + 1 triplex 1st floor: 1 lounge with kitchen 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms and a bathroom  3rd floor: 1 bedroom and terrace  Total area: 100 m2 The project will be commissioned in July 2023. Near the sea on foot 1 minute Cafes, res…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Aliağa, Turkey
from
$272,655
The year of construction 2023
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey after 45 days. It is very close to the square, beach, cafes, walking area and children's park and is on a busy road. Natural gas, underfloor heating system, fitted kitchen, hilton bathroom and all first…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go