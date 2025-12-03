  1. Realting.com
New build Villas and Houses in Urla, Turkey

Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Urla, Turkey
from
$1,23M
The year of construction 2023
Area 223 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and people. Listen to the voice of the leaves saying good morning to you. Feel the heat of the sun hitting your face through the leaves. The Project Urla is not only a site of detached houses, but a world t…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,23M
The year of construction 2025
Area 374–476 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of the Aegean Urla,  with 73 villas on 80,845.32 square meters. There will be 3 types of villas as 5+1/6+1/7+1. Each villa will have its own solar energy infrastructure on the roof,  pool and parking lot…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
