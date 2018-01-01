Magnolia Villas

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Excellent 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim -Holiday Home For Sale in Didim

We are pleased to offer this spacious 3 bedroom semi-detached villa on a private complex with a large shared swimming pool. It is ideal both for a holiday home or year round living home in Didim Turkey.

The pearl of the Aegean, Didim Altinkum beaches is a popular tourism city for those who want to swim, sunbathe, take a boat tour and do water sports. The magnificent villa, completed as a whole with its perfect exterior and decoration, is an ideal investment for a holiday and year-round living house on the Aegean coast of Didim with its 3 bedrooms.

The adult and children’s pool, which is formed by the combination of semi-detached villas in the private complex, is attractive for those who want to be close to all amenities. The sun rays penetrate all day long from all sides of the villa, which has large balconies and terraces.

When you enter the stairs consisting of several steps, the patio area of ​​the villa and garden furniture welcomes you. You can watch the pool view from the veranda of the 3 bedroom duplex villa and sip your tea. When you enter the villa, there is a large living room. The kitchen is separate and the kitchen cabinets are of high quality and in good condition. The decoration of the living room is stylish and from the living room, you can reach the very large balcony. All bedrooms are large, bright, open to balcony and terrace. Terraces and balconies are wide and comfortable to use. Gorgeous twin villas are offered for sale as seen fully furnished has 2  family bathrooms and one en-suite bathroom.

It is located in a very central location close to local shops, market, restaurants, cafes and open market (pazaar) and is ready to move in. It is 30 minutes walking distance to Altinkum and 10 minutes walking distance to the center of Didim. The semi-detached villa is presented to the real estate agent as furnished. We recommend you to see this spacious and beautiful villa before you make your decision on your villa search. It is value for money property and has all necessary paperwork in place.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

